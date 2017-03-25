Koenigsegg wants to shorten wait time for new car orders to less than 4 years

Why it matters to you If you want to buy a new Koenigsegg act promptly, an order placed today will be delivered no earlier than 2021.

Pity the late entrants on the Tesla Model 3 reservation list, who have to wait two years to take delivery. Swedish supercar builder Christian von Koenigsegg’s biggest challenge is getting delivery times under 4-5 years, reports Road & Track.

Buyers line up to order Koenigsegg Regera and Agera RS models, despite their $2 million-plus price tags and potential half-decade waiting time for delivery. According to Koenigsegg, if the company could deliver cars sooner, they could help more people.

“Some of them are even ordering them now (at the show) despite the 4-5 year waiting list, but we have many, many more that’d come after seeing let’s say a 2-2.5 year list,” Koenigsegg told Road and Track at the Geneva Motor Show. “That’s the biggest challenge. We aim this year to be at the rate of 25 cars per year.”

More: Can Koenigsegg’s clever invention reinvent the internal combustion engine?

If you’re not familiar with the Koenigsegg brand, you may wonder what’s so special about its cars. Why do people line up to spend millions of dollars and wait years to take delivery? Here are some very short descriptions from the company website: “The new Koenigsegg Regera is a hybrid specifically designed to be a luxury megacar alternative to the company’s race-like road cars … The new Koenigsegg Agera RS has its focus set firmly on the track but is still perfect for regular use on the road.”

Koenigsegg’s Regera is a limited edition of only 80 vehicles. It has a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine paired with three electric motors and a direct drive system in place of a conventional transmission. Here’s how that adds up: a combined 1,500 horsepower and a top speed closer to 280 mph than 250.

Getting to 250 mph from a standing start takes just 20 seconds. If you like burnouts, Koenigsegg says the car can do a burnout at 186 mph. How is that possible? Engineering Explained lays it out with math and physics in a video. Hint: the Regera’s motors produce a massive 1,475 foot-pounds of torque.

The Regera is loaded with luxury and performance features, including some that are on no other production car in the world. What Koenigsegg calls “Autoskin” is one of the Regera’s unique elements, making it “first fully robotized car.”

The Koenigsegg Agera RS, of which only 25 will be built, with 10 pre-sold before its introduction in 2015, is a track-ready race car you can drive every day. In its standard edition, you can even run the Agera RS on regular gas. On regular fuel, the 5.0-liter, twin turbo aluminum Koenigsegg V8 engine still produces 1,160 horsepower. The Agera RS has a 7-speed paddle shift transmission with an auto shift mode.

A look at the Agera RS’ extensive equipment list underscores the luxury features in this dual-purpose vehicle, from leather carpets and a roof storage bag to a Satnav system, G sensor, and MP3 player. Most owners, whether they plan to take the Koenigsegg on the track or not, will take advantage of the opportunity for “one-offness” by selecting between active and self-leveling chassis packages, 3G-connected chassis setup, various aero packages, active sound cancellation, and more. The first Agera RS buyer in the U.S. had the model designation changed to XS and ordered a larger than standard rear wing.