Watch a Lamborghini Aventador S go head to head with an aerobatic plane

When you’ve got a Lamborghini, there aren’t many land-bound vehicles that can keep up with it. So what do you for a truly challenging race? Look to the skies.

Lamborghini organized a challenge for its new Aventador S that looks like it was ripped straight out of Top Gear or The Fast and the Furious. In this video, a bright yellow Aventador S races an airplane, and not on a nice grippy runway or track. The sight of this battle is snowy Valtellina, in the Livigno Alps of Italy.

The video starts out with a skier getting buzzed by an aerobatic plane. To even the odds, he climbs into the Aventador S and gives chase. After a quick blast down a paved road, the Lambo heads into the white stuff for some sideways action. The Aventador may come standard with all-wheel drive, but this probably isn’t something you should do with your own $400,000 supercar.

The Aventador S is a reinforced and reinvigorated version of the standard Aventador. Its 6.5-liter V12 engine produces 40 more horsepower, for a total of 740, plus 508 pound-feet of torque. When it isn’t sliding around in the snow, Lamborghini says the Aventador S will do 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 217 mph.

Crazy speed is nothing new for a big Lamborghini, though. With the Aventador S, Lambo also tried to improve handling by fitting a four-wheel steering system, and aerodynamic modifications that increase downforce by 130 percent over the standard Aventador. The S also has a new “Ego” mode (yes, really), that lets the driver individually select setting for things like the suspension, steering, and throttle response. As before, the Aventador also has three preprogrammed modes: Strada, Sport, and Corsa.

Don’t expect Lamborghini to add a “Snow” or “Ice” mode anytime soon, but do expect to keep seeing automakers thrash their exotic performance cars in wintry conditions for the spectacle it creates.