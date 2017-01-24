Lamborghini’s angriest Huracan yet will flex its muscles at the Geneva show

Why it matters to you Lamborghini is applying lessons learned on the track to its street cars.

Lamborghini will travel to the Geneva Auto Show to unveil an even more extreme variant of the Huracán, Digital Trends can reveal.

“We are going to introduce the Huracán Performante in Geneva, I think it will be very interesting and you will see why,” company boss Stefano Domenicali told us on the sidelines of the international launch of the Aventador S. “Then, of course, we are getting ready to launch the Urus. We will be very specific on that very soon. I believe in Geneva we will be able to tell you more,” he added.

Part of building a more extreme Huracán involved removing over 220 pounds of weight. Metal components have been replaced by carbon fiber parts, and niceties deemed unnecessary on a street-legal track car have been sent back to the parts bin. Power will be provided by an evolution of the stock model’s naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 engine tuned to send over 610 horsepower to all four wheels.

The Huracán Performante will be a rolling showcase of Lamborghini’s technological prowess. Notably, it will usher in a new active aerodynamics system unique in the world of street cars.

“I can tell you we discovered something that is big news, it doesn’t exist [yet], we invented it,” hinted Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini’s research and development department, in an interview with Australian website Motoring.

Lamborghini extensively tested the Huracán Performante on Germany’s famed Nürburgring track, and engineers’ efforts have paid off. Reggiani confirmed the Performante is quicker than the Aventador SV, which lapped the 12.9-mile long circuit in six minutes and 59 seconds. Rumors indicate it’s even faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder, which finished about two seconds ahead of the SV.

Stay tuned, we’ll bring you full details about the Lamborghini Huracán Performante — and more information about the Urus — in early March. We’ll be on location in Switzerland to snap live images of the newest Raging Bull.