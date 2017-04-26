Demon who? This 1,439-horsepower Lamborghini destroys the quarter mile

Why it matters to you This Lamborghini Huracán can destroy a Dodge Demon in the quarter mile, along with just about everything else.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon may be pushing the limits of factory performance cars, but aftermarket tuners are still building their own crazy, high-horsepower drag-racing machines.

A case in point is Gosha Turbo Tech, which has been tweaking a Lamborghini Huracán. You might think it’s hard to improve on a pedigreed Italian supercar like the Huracán, but Gosha’s Huracán GTT-X makes a staggering 1,439 horsepower at the wheels. That’s thanks to two turbochargers, which stick out where the Lambo’s rear bodywork used to be.

To put things in perspective, the base rear-wheel drive Huracán LP580-2 makes 572 hp with the stock, naturally aspirated 5.2-liter Lamborghini V10, while the all-wheel drive Huracán LP610-4 makes 602 hp. Even the new Huracán Performante, the most hardcore Huracán variant and the most powerful V10 Lamborghini ever, can muster just 640 hp.

All of that power translates into seriously quick quarter-mile times. Gosha’s test driver completed a run in 8.37 seconds at 170 mph. As Motor Authority notes, that was on street tires, with the stock seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and was done during a test session where the Huracán was apparently running on low boost. Turning up the boost could in theory result in quicker times.

That makes the Huracán GTT-X the perfect car for any future Fast and Furious sequels, although it would be nigh impossible to unleash that kind of speed on the street. While the standard Huracán is a more three-dimensional performance car, emphasizing handling as well as acceleration, Gosha’s monster is all about going fast in a straight line. It does that with staggering effectiveness.

Cars like the Huracán GTT-X show that stock vehicles, even the extreme Dodge Demon, have their limits. This Huracán is over a second quicker in the quarter mile than the Demon, which runs it in a claimed 9.65 seconds. That is, until some tuners get ahold of a Demon.