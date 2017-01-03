Grit and historical documents helped Lamborghini restore a one-of-a-kind Miura

Lamborghini’s heritage-focused Polo Storico division has wrapped up the complete restoration of a 1971 Miura SV. The Miura stands out as one of the most desirable — and expensive — classic sports cars, but the example brought back to life by Polo Storico is even more special because it’s a one-of-a-kind pre-production model.

Wearing chassis number 4846, the SV prototype was displayed by Italian coachbuilder Bertone during the 1971 edition of the Geneva Auto Show. It was a close-to-production coupe built to give show-goers a preview of the then-upcoming SV, which was marketed as the ultimate evolution of the mighty Miura. It is consequently equipped with parts carried over from the Miura S on which it’s based, as well as with components that were introduced later when the SV model entered regular production.

Polo Storico explains the cocktail of different parts made the restoration more challenging than usual. The division wanted the prototype to be as accurate as possible in every way, so the experts breathing new life into the SV regularly consulted historical documentation, such as the original build sheet and photos from the 1971 Geneva show, during the restoration process. Polo Storico points out its mission was to avoid using non-period-correct parts from later models at all costs.

The coupe was stripped down to the bare metal, and every single component was either replaced or restored. The carbureted, 380-horsepower V12 was removed from the engine bay and entirely rebuilt, the seats were re-upholstered with tan leather, and the Miura was given a fresh coat of metallic green paint before re-assembly began. The restoration process took over a year. Polo Storico boss Enrico Maffeo told Digital Trends that his shop has about 62 percent of the parts required to build a Miura in stock, and it is equipped to manufacture components that are no longer available.

Lamborghini hasn’t revealed if the restoration of chassis number 4846 was commissioned by a collector, or if the unique coupe will join its official museum in its home town of Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.