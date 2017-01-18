Take a fast lesson in Range Rover history, from the classic to the SVAutobiography

Why it matters to you This video shows the evolution of one of the most respected off-roaders in the world.

Land Rover is looking back at 48 years of continuous Range Rover production with a brief video that highlights key dates and models in the off-roader’s history.

The first 26 Range Rover prototypes were built in 1969, well before “spy photographer” was recognized as a profession and the term SUV was coined. The models were consequently tested out on the open road without any camouflage, though the “Range Rover” lettering on the hood was replaced by the made-up name “Velar” to fool on-lookers. Regular production of the first-generation Range started in 1970.

The first major update came in 1981 when Land Rover expanded the Range Rover lineup with a four-door model. An automatic transmission was made available in 1982, and the British brand finally decided to sell its range-topping model in the United States in 1987. ABS brakes were introduced in 1989, while electronic traction control and an automatic air suspension — two firsts in the Range Rover’s segment — were added in 1992.

A brand-new, second-generation model named P38 internally was introduced in 1994. It was still instantly recognizable as a Range Rover, but it looked considerably more modern than its predecessor thanks to softer lines and rectangular headlights. Notably, the P38 was the first Range that was only offered with four doors.

The third-generation Range Rover, launched in 2001, shifted to unibody construction. By that point, the Range’s design had become iconic so Land Rover thoroughly updated it without completely re-inventing it. The current, fourth-generation Range Rover stood out with its weight-saving aluminum construction when it debuted in 2012. Land Rover’s flagship model has gotten more and more luxurious over the years, yet it’s still recognized all over the world for its off-road prowess.

The last model highlighted in the video is the SVAutobiography Dynamic. New for the 2017 model year, the SVAutobiography Dynamic (pictured) was developed with input from Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division to blend luxury and performance. It’s based on the short-wheelbase Range, and it’s powered by a supercharged, 5.0-liter V8 engine rated at 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque.

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography is on sale now nationwide. Pricing starts at $170,995, a figure that makes it roughly $85,000 more expensive than the entry-level model. If you’re more into classic models, Land Rover’s Heritage division aims to help enthusiasts keep older SUVs on the roads by providing parts and support.