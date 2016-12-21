Boasting 1,600hp, Dartz’ Black Alligator is an exercise in automotive decadence

Dartz, the Latvian company that builds cars for the world’s most extravagant motorists, is preparing to introduce a new model humbly christened Black Alligator.

The Black Alligator — a name borrowed from a helicopter used by the Russian army — is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS63, though all styling cues capable of revealing the donor vehicle’s identity have been masked. The GLS’ brawny lines have been replaced by a boxy, Tonka truck-like design characterized by a rectangular grille with horizontal slats, headlights that look like they’re sourced from a Chrysler 300, and an angular front bumper. The teaser images show three possible liveries: camouflaged, gold-plated, and blacked-out.

The company explains that building a Black Alligator is like blending a GLS with a Mercedes-Maybach S600. The body is crafted out of a combination of Kevlar and carbon fiber in order to keep weight in check, according to Motor Authority. However, Dartz knows that buyers with particularly determined enemies (and spectacularly deep pockets) care more about their own safety and about their car’s weight, so it offers a fully armored version of the Black Alligator with a body made out of Kevlar-coated titanium.

Dartz has retained the GLS63’s twin-turbocharged, 5.5-liter V8, but the engine has been modified to provide anywhere between 700 and 1,600 horsepower; the buyer decides the final figure. Obtaining those jaw-dropping levels of power required fitting bigger turbos, strengthening key internal components such as the connecting rods, and fitting a reinforced seven-speed automatic transmission. Performance specifications haven’t been published yet. For what it’s worth, the standard, 585-horsepower GLS63 hits 62 mph from a stop in a respectable 4.6 seconds.

Customers are encouraged to closely follow the production process and provide input as they please in order to create a one-of-a-kind model. Anything is possible as long as buyers have enough money, according to Dartz. In other words, it’s entirely possible to order a Black Alligator with black alligator skin-upholstered seats.

The Dartz Black Alligator will be fully introduced in the coming weeks. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet, though it’s not a selling point that matters to the average Dartz customer.