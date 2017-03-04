Mercedes takes its AMG GT sports car in an unexpected direction

Why it matters to you Having tried seemingly everything else, Mercedes-Benz is taking its AMG GT sports car in a different direction.

In the car world, the phrase “four-door sports car” is a tired cliche. But with its 2017 Geneva Motor Show concept, that’s literally what Mercedes tried to create.

That concept, which will be unveiled next week, really is a four-door version of the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car. Mercedes’ announcement of the concept follows a recent report that the four-door AMG GT has already been approved for production, although that won’t be confirmed until the car’s debut next week.

So far, Mercedes only refers to the four-door as an “AMG GT concept,” but it’s possible the concept car will wear the name GT4. Because it’s an AMG GT with four doors, get it? But while the concept may be styled to look like the AMG GT, the two cars could actually be very different under the skin.

It’s been reported that the AMG GT four-door could use the MRA platform currently shared by the Mercedes C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class models. But the AMG GT four-door will almost certainly use AMG’s 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, which powers every other AMG GT variant.

Speaking of AMG GT variants, there are already quite a few of those. Mercedes currently offers the sports car as a two-door coupe or convertible, with multiple versions of each body style. Convertible models include the GT Roadster and GT C Roadster, while the coupe lineup encompasses the GT, GT S, GT C, and GT R. The GT R is most potent of all, boasting 577 horsepower and a top speed of 198 mph.

So does Mercedes really need another AMG GT variant? Probably not, but the idea of a true four-door sports car is pretty cool. Porsche experimented with at least one four-door 911 concept, before eventually launching the more conventional Panamera sedan. That car would likely be the AMG GT four-door’s main rival, if reports of production plans prove true.