This 3,100hp boat is even more insane than the Mercedes-AMG GT R that inspired it

The relationship between Mercedes-Benz and boatmaker Cigarette Racing is definitely a tight one.

The two companies have been collaborating for a decade now, launching numerous boats inspired by Mercedes cars. The latest is the 2017 Marauder AMG, a 50-footer modeled on the Mercedes-AMG GT R, the hardcore version of Mercedes’ AMG GT sports car. Debuting at the Miami International Boat Show, it’s actually the third AMG GT-inspired boat, following vessels paired with the GT S model and the GT3 race car.

While the AMG GT R’s 577-horsepower, 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 is nothing to sneer at, the Marauder AMG boat brings a bit more muscle. It boasts two Mercury Racing engines, which together produce up to 3,100hp. The engines have two different performance settings, which the operator selects from using a key fob. In race mode, the engines produce 1,550hp each and require race fuel. In Pleasure mode, they’re dialed back to 1,350hp apiece, but can run on less exotic 91 octane fuel.

The boat wears a version of the AMG GT R’s signature Green Hell Mango paint. The color is a reference to the nickname of Germany’s Nürburgring race track, where the AMG GT R was developed. Designers also added a special logo commemorating both the 50th anniversary of Mercedes AMG and the 10th anniversary of the automaker’s collaboration with Cigarette Racing. AMG designers also gave the boat’s seats a special geometric pattern.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is the hot rod of the AMG GT lineup, with more power, a sophisticated chassis, and more aerodynamic features than other models. Mercedes says it will do 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 198 mph. Some of the standout features include rear-wheel steering, an adaptive suspension system, and an underbody flap that helps suck the car down onto the road when extra grip is needed.

pricing details for the GT R-inspired 2017 Marauder AMG are available “upon request,” according to the carmaker. And you can be sure that the next time Mercedes unveils a high-performance car, Cigarette Racing will have a high-performance boat to match.