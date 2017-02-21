Mercedes-AMG could celebrate its 50th anniversary with a GT for four

Why it matters to you Putting the GT's thoroughbred genes into a four-door body will create one seriously quick grocery-getter

Mercedes-AMG’s on-again, off-again Porsche Panamera-fighting sedan has finally received the proverbial green light for production, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans. The model will be previewed by a brand-new concept during next month’s Geneva Auto Show.

AMG’s upcoming design study will adopt the GT4 nameplate, and it will look like a four-door version of the head-turning GT (pictured). However, the two cars will be completely different under the sheet metal. The GT4 is set to ride on a tweaked version of the modular MRA platform currently found under the C-, the E-, and the S-Class, according to British magazine Autocar, but it won’t share its wheelbase and its track width with its corporate siblings.

AMG’s ubiquitous twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine will be installed between the GT4’s front fenders. In this application, the eight-cylinder will produce at least 603 horsepower from 5,750 to 6,500 rpm and 627 pound-feet of torque from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm. An automatic transmission will send power to all four wheels via a sport-tuned version of Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

The GT4 will make extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and hot-formed high-strength steel, so it will be markedly lighter than the other models built on the MRA platform. The diet will help boost performance, though additional specifications aren’t available yet.

The super-fast sedan will kick off AMG’s 50th birthday celebrations. It won’t remain a concept for very long, and a toned-down version of the GT4 will rumble into showrooms next year with the same V8 engine as the show car. A more affordable variant powered by a V6 engine could also join the lineup in order to lure more buyers into showrooms.

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t commented on the rumor. We’ll find out whether it’s accurate when the Geneva show opens its doors to the press on March 7.