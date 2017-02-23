Mercedes-Benz’s new E-Class Cabriolet will try to summon the sun in Geneva

Why it matters to you The convertible segment is dwindling, but a complete makeover and a more driver-friendly chassis could make the E-Class an unexpected hit.

The star of the Mercedes-Benz stand at next month’s Geneva Auto Show will be the brand-new E-Class Cabriolet. The company has released a dark teaser image to preview its next drop-top.

The teaser does a good job of hiding the E-Class Cabriolet’s design, but we already know what to expect. The convertible will be identical to the E-Class Coupe that debuted in Detroit last month from the rocker panels up to the belt line. Above that, it will receive a power-operated cloth soft top available in a handful of colors.

The next Cabriolet will stand out from its predecessor with a more fluid design that has fewer angles. It will also be longer, wider, and a little bit taller than the outgoing model, and it will boast sportier proportions.

It will be more of a driver’s car, too. Until Mercedes introduces its new straight-six engine, power for the E-Class Cabriolet will be provided by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 rated at 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The six will shift through an automatic transmission.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet will be revealed online in the coming days, and we will bring you live images of it straight from the show floor in Geneva starting on March 7. It will arrive in showrooms in a couple of months’ time as a 2018 model.

Mercedes’ sub-divisions have big news for the Geneva show. Notably, Maybach will display the head-turning G650 Landaulet, which is the most extreme variant of the G-Class ever built. It’s billed as a limited-edition model, but the company has confirmed it will not be sold on our shores.

And, AMG will unveil a brand-new concept car powered by what’s referred to as an alternative drivetrain. Details haven’t been made public yet, but an earlier report claims the model will take the form of a four-door version of the GT aimed right at the Porsche Panamera. It could be the very first AMG-badged model fitted with a hybrid.