The G650 Landaulet gets Unimog genes to go where no Maybach has gone before

Why it matters to you The worlds of convertibles and luxury SUVs collide to create one of the wildest variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class ever.

Many expected the first SUV built by Mercedes-Maybach would be a more lavish version of the Mercedes-Benz GLS. One might still be in the works, but the brand’s first off-roader is a G-Class-based convertible with Unimog-like ground clearance named G650 Landaulet.

At 210 inches long and 87 inches tall, Maybach’s off-roader comfortably dwarfs the standard Mercedes G-Class. The extra sheet metal between the axles benefits the passengers riding in the back. The bench seat has been sent back to the parts bin and replaced by a pair of individual, leather-upholstered seats borrowed from the S-Class. They can fully recline and provide a massage; it goes without saying that they’re heated and cooled, too.

A switch on the center console opens and closes the glass partition that separates the front and rear compartments. With the partition closed, the rear occupants travel in a private, relaxing space decked out with its own climate control system, aircraft-style tablets, and high-resolution screens. The soft top is operated electronically at the push of a button.

The G650’s engine bay is home to a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter V12 engine that provides 630 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. An automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels, while portal axles shared with the G63 6×6 provide 17 inches of ground clearance. Maybach’s newest model is as capable off-road as it is luxurious.

The G650 Landaulet isn’t a one-off model commissioned by a rich collector — 99 examples will be built by Magna-Steyr in Graz, Austria, alongside the regular G-Class. Pricing hasn’t been released yet, but don’t be surprised if it costs $500,000 or more before taxes and options are factored in. Act fast if you want one — odds are at least a handful of examples have already been spoken for.

There’s a reason for the near-decadent level of opulence. The G650 is Mercedes’ unique way of sending off the current 463-series G, which has been in continuous production since 1990. A brand-new model is expected to debut before the end of the year. It will look largely the same as the G we’ve come to know and love, but it will be markedly more modern under the skin.