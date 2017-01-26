Mitsubishi will debut yet another crossover at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Why it matters to you Mitsubishi will introduce a new model for the popular compact crossover segment.

As it pares down the number of sedans in its U.S. lineup, Mitsubishi is becoming increasingly reliant on crossovers for sales. Considering the current popularity of these vehicles, that may not be a bad bet, assuming Mitsubishi can keep its models competitive with those of its rivals.

The current Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander Sport aren’t exactly world beaters, but the Japanese automaker has another crossover on the way. A new compact crossover will debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March, Mitsubishi says, without giving any specifics.

The automaker is promising that the new crossover will be stylish. It says the new model will have a “sharp and active-looking coupe SUV shape,” with “heavily flared front and rear fenders.” That last detail sounds like something straight off the sadly departed Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, and the rally cars that inspired it. Mitsubishi’s teaser photo looks encouraging, too, showing hints of a sleek roofline and highly-stylized taillights.

Mitsubishi did not say where the new crossover will sit in its model lineup, only describing it as “compact.” That word also nicely describes the current Outlander Sport, although the new model may slot below it in the Mitsubishi lineup, rather than acting as a replacement. That would position the new model to compete against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trax, and a host of other smaller crossovers being introduced by other automakers.

Autoblog reports rumors that the new crossover will carry the Eclipse name. The Eclipse was once one of Mitsubishi’s sportiest cars, so using that name on a utility vehicle would be a bit sacrilegious. This model will probably be a run-of-the-mill crossover, without any extraordinary performance capabilities.

We’ll find out the new Mitsubishi crossover’s true name, and everything else about it, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Press days for the show are March 7 and 8, so check back then for full coverage.