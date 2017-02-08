Calling Uber from your broken-down car is no fun, so buy these reliable rides

Here’s a little secret other sites won’t tell you: these days, it’s difficult to find a truly “bad” new car. Why? Put simply, manufacturing processes, build materials, quality assessment, distribution – basically every element of automotive construction – has improved dramatically in the last two decades. With few exceptions, anyone can walk onto any dealer lot, pick out any new car, and wind up with a reasonably trouble-free product for the first several years of ownership.

Yet automakers do still define themselves by how long their new products act like new products. More commonly, we call these vehicles “reliable.” There are more than a few organizations that make it their business to weed out the reliable from the maintenance disasters, but for our purposes of choosing today’s most worry-free vehicles, we’ll refer to a mix of Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and our own hands-on assessments.

Here are Digital Trends’ top picks for a new, reliable motor vehicle.

Our pick

Toyota Prius

Why should you buy this: Fewer fill-ups, fewer repairs

Who’s it for: High-mileage commuters

How much will it cost: $24,685

Why we picked the Toyota Prius:

Despite its mildly complicated powertrain (when compared to an internal combustion engine), the Toyota Prius is as basic a form of transportation as it gets. The Prius is appealing for several reasons, but its highlights include an affordable starting price, excellent gas mileage, and hybrid class-leading reliability.

The 2017 model year kicks off a new generation of Toyota’s trend-setting gas-electric model. With a stiffer platform, wild styling, improved battery, and more efficient four-cylinder, the new Prius is a better value proposition than ever. Most significantly, Toyota gave the new Prius an interior makeover, classing up the cabin considerably to accommodate those that spend hours each week behind the wheel.

Toyota also overhauled its plug-in variant, the Prime. For a small premium over the standard hybrid, shoppers have access to 25 miles of pure electric range, 55 city/53 hwy/54 combined mpg, and 640 total miles of driving range. An electric motor and battery adds components that will need to be replaced after several years, but the added efficiency more than justifies the Prius as a great buy for those in search of a reliable commuter companion.

Read more here