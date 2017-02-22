Skyrunner is back with a new soaring off-road machine, at a higher price

Why it matters to you The SkyRunner can make you feel like James Bond - and who doesn't want that?

SkyRunner, the company responsible for giving a dune buggy the power of flight, is back with a new model, which retails for $119,000. The goal is to provide off-road capability with the thrill of extended flight — and even the Federal Aviation Administration has signed off on the vehicle this time around.

A hybrid composite chassis, including carbon fiber body panels, uses a Polaris ProStar 1000 engine for the ground game and a Rotax 914 UL light-sport aircraft engine for sky sport. The new SkyRunner can reach air speeds of up to 40 mph for a distance of 120 nautical miles. When the driver is ready to land, the wing stows in a bag behind the rear passenger.

“We set out to build the ultimate adventure vehicle but have since discovered it fills tremendous gaps as a tool,” said SkyRunner CEO Stewart Hamel. “Designed initially as a toy, the market has translated SkyRunner into a low-cost, high-utility multimodal tool for ranchers, law enforcement, border security, and even Department of Defense agencies. With operating costs of approximately $50 an hour, SkyRunner will take you places no pickup truck or UTV can go and at a fraction of the cost of a helicopter.”

More: Polaris Ride Command Technology

The vehicle relies on Maxxis Bighorn tires and FOX Piggyback shocks to handle just about any surface, but with just 450 feet of runway, the SkyRunner can be sent soaring into the air. All this excitement does come at a high price, though – more even than the earlier version. SkyRunner retails for $139,000 and can be purchased direct from the factory.

The dream of having a car capable of comfortable day-to-day driving and winged sky soaring has been part of the American psyche for generations.

Until recently, this ambitious goal has been out of reach. Now, though, the wealthiest among us will be able to achieve this lofty goal, as SkyRunner is unveiling its flying car, capable of all-terrain driving and actual flight.

SkyRunner designed the car to appeal to rescue teams and recreational enthusiasts alike with its reflex paraglide wing technology that allows it to transform from car to aircraft in three minutes.

Stewart Hamel, SkyRunner CEO, says, “Open fields, grass strips and secluded beaches will be the runways of choice.” Don’t get too excited, though, backyard flyboys; SkyRunner owners who wish to take flight will need to first procure a flying license that requires 12 hours of flight with a Certified Flight Instructor.

Once in the air, the SkyRunner will top out at 55 mph. On the ground, however, it’ll be able to go 0-60 in 4.3 seconds and onto 115 mph thanks to its 125 horsepower 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine sourced from Ford.

SkyRunner debuted the all-terrain flyer at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. No other dune buggy — for this $119,000 price or otherwise — will get airborne for more than a few seconds. Considering its capability, then, the SkyRunner is a steal.

Updated on 2-22-2017 by Miles Branman: Added information about Skyrunner’s new all-terrain buggy/flying car.