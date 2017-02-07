Ram shows its dark side with Night editions of its heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 models

Why it matters to you Ram is trying to add more style to its big trucks with Night editions of its heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 models.

Ram has been embracing its dark side lately.

At the 2017 Detroit Auto Show last month, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) truck brand debuted a new Black edition of its 1500 Rebel off-road model, and prior to that it unveiled a Night edition for other versions of the 1500. Now, it’s adding the Night edition option to its heavy-duty trucks as well.

The 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night models debut this week at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with styling features similar to the 1500 Night. The new package should give both heavy-duty trucks a cleaner, more stylized look.

The Night models feature monochromatic exterior trim packages, meaning the major trim elements are finished in the same color as the body, rather than the contrasting colors, chrome, or unpainted plastic used on other models. The 2500 and 3500 Night models also get black exterior badging, and massive, capitalized “RAM” lettering on the tailgate, similar to the Power Wagon model.

Despite the name, the Night package is actually available in some more sunny colors, including Bright White, Bright Silver Metallic, and Delmonico Red Pearl, as well as Brilliant Black Crystal and Granite Crystal Metallic.

The Night package is available on single rear-wheel versions of the Ram 2500 and 3500 in the four-door crew cab configuration only. Buyers can choose rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, as well as any of powertrains already available on either model. These include 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter Hemi gasoline V8s, as well as a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline six.

Production of the 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night models should start around the time you read this, meaning the trucks will arrive in dealerships in the coming weeks. Pricing starts at $46,840.