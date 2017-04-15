Tesla’s electric lineup now includes eight models in various development stages

Why it matters to you If you've lost track of the various planned, hinted, and promised Teslas, here is the current lineup plan.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recently confirmed the company now has eight vehicles in development, Electrek reports.

The final names for all the models aren’t set and the level of detail about each ranges from fully known to vague. The lineup starts with the current Model S luxury sedan and Model X SUV. Next on the list is the Model 3, Tesla’s mid-market sedan with a $35,000 starting price. The Model 3’s base price is less than half the $74,500 Model S 75. The $68,500 Model S 60 is the current lowest-priced Model S, but on April 19 both the Model S 60 and 60D will be discontinued.

Additional Tesla vehicles at various development stages include the Model Y, Tesla Semi, and the as-yet-unnamed next-gen Tesla Roadster, Tesla Minibus, and Tesla Minibus. Musk has confirmed the full slate of eight vehicles.

Tesla plays close to the vest with model information releases, often teasing them out in stages. It’s now been more than a year since would-be customers were able to sign up to reserve a Model 3 with a $1,000 refundable deposit. At the last publically confirmed reservation count in May 2016, Tesla was holding 373,000 Model 3 reservations. Production is scheduled to start in July 2017, barring delays, but reservation holders still don’t have all the details.

The Model Y, an SUV built on the Model 3 platform, will be the next Tesla vehicle for company focus. No production or delivery timelines have been released. Musk revealed plans for a Tesla Semi last July and recently said the company would have a Semi “reveal” in September. At the same time, Musk said the Tesla Pickup reveal was 18-24 months away.

The next version Tesla Roadster is in planning but “a few years away,” Musk said. The Tesla Minibus, which will be built on the Model X platform, was inspired by customized Volkswagen vans, according to Musk.

With Model 3 production already scheduled to start this July, that leaves 5 additional models. Electrek’s guesstimates for the first production of each model are: Tesla Model Y, late 2018; Tesla Semi, late 2018 in low-volume; Tesla Minibus, 2019; next-gen Tesla Roadster, 2019; and Tesla Pickup truck, 2020.