Tesla’s interiors may equal its exteriors, now that it has poached a Volvo exec

If you were to judge it by its cover, you’d certainly be impressed by Tesla and its sleek exteriors. But inside? Maybe it needs some work. So now, to help with this endeavor, Tesla has hired one of the biggest fish in the pond. Anders Bell, whose current title is Senior Director of Engineering and Head of Interior Engineering at Volvo. Bell will soon have a new title — well, the same title, but at Tesla instead.
Tesla managed to hire the top engineering talent from the Swedish automaker, Electrek has learned, and Bell confirmed the move himself by updating his LinkedIn profile in the last few days.
More: Uber cozying up to the Spanish government with Teslas and tablets
It’s a big move for the veteran Volvo engineer, who has overseen all interior engineering at the firm,from start to finish over the last two years, Electrek reports. But now, he’s leaving Sweden for sunny California.
Bell joins Tesla at a critical time, just as the company promises to ramp up its production and deliver more vehicles in 2017 than ever before. So if you’re not on a Tesla waiting list yet, now that its interior has a chance at matching its exterior, it may be high time to jump on the bandwagon.