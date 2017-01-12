New Easter egg makes the Tesla Model S P100D quicker than a McLaren P1

Tesla Motors’ latest over-the-air software update includes an Easter egg that makes the P100D variants of the Model S and the Model X even faster.

Announced late last year by company boss Elon Musk, the update adds a new driving mode named Ludicrous+ that unlocks about 33 extra horsepower. As a result, the Model S hits 60 mph from a stop in just 2.4 seconds, roughly a tenth of a second faster than in Ludicrous mode. To put that figure into perspective, the acceleration time on the S is in the same ballpark as that of high-end supercars like the McLaren P1, the Ferrari LaFerrari, and the Bugatti Chiron.

More: How Tesla came out of nowhere and reinvented the car as we know it

To engage Ludicrous+ mode, owners need to go into the settings menu and hold down the blue Ludicrous button for at least five seconds, according to British magazine Auto Express. They’ll then see a message that warns the new high-performance mode can cause accelerated wear on the motor, the gearbox, and the battery pack. They accept the risk by pressing “yes, bring it on!”, or go back by hitting “no, I want my Mommy.”

With Ludicrous+ mode engaged, the Model S P100D is the quickest regular-production car on sale anywhere in the world. The Model X’s 0-to-60 time also improves, though Tesla hasn’t revealed how fast the crossover takes to reach freeway speeds. However, it’s expected to be a little bit slower than its sedan counterpart because it’s heavier.

Faraday Future’s recentlyunveiled FF91 concept out-sprints the Model S by about a full second, but it’s still a prototype that’s not slated to enter production for at least another year. Time will tell whether Faraday can take the acceleration crown from its rival. It’s unclear how much faster the Model S can get, but Tesla has previously hinted the next generation of the Roadster will get a new mode named Maximum Plaid that will be even faster than Ludicrous.