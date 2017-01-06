No sense of direction? No problem — thanks to TomTom’s new GPS devices

No sense of direction? No problem.

TomTom has launched new navigation products that won’t make you a better navigator, but will at least get you safely from Point A to Point B. Released under the TomTom Go and TomTom Via lines, these systems will set you in the right direction for the new year.

The new TomTom GO 520 and GO 620 integrate with your smartphone, which means your GPS can read aloud your text messages, serve as a conduit for your phone’s smart assistant (like Siri or Google Assistant), and allow for hands-free calling, all in the name of keeping your eyes on the road. And because they feature Wi-Fi capabilities, the Go devices boast up-to-date maps and software without the need to connect to a computer.

Moreover, the new GPS’s are of the smart variety — the more you use them, the better they’ll get at predicting where it is you want to go. The GO 520 and GO 620 will familiarize themselves with your most common commutes, and automatically alert you to any traffic on your normal route and provide alternates.

Then there are the new TomTom VIA GPS devices, which come in 4-inch, 5-inch, and 6-inch touchscreens. With enhanced address search, you can define destinations either from the search menu or simply by touching a point on the map. Plus, with Advanced Lane Guidance, you can prepare for exits and intersections by checking out the clearly highlighted driving lane displayed on your Via. Plus, you’ll be able to keep your Via for years on end, as you can update maps for the device’s lifetime at no extra charge with Lifetime Maps.

“At TomTom we continue to bring innovation to our navigation products, working to make the experience safer and smarter,” Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director, TomTom Consumer. “We constantly strive to make more accurate maps, deliver faster and more detailed traffic information, and create smarter routing. This combination is what makes the TomTom driving experience so unique.” The TomTom GO and TomTom VIA devices will be available on TomTom.com starting in March 2017.