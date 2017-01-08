Uber Movement is a newly released treasure trove of data for city officials

On Sunday, the San Francisco-based company made available a tome of data based upon countless rides taken by its millions of customers each and every day. Launched on a new website called “ Uber Movement ,” the data includes “detailed historical insights [that] make it possible to measure the impact of road improvements, major events, new transit lines, and more.”

While the data has technically been available since Uber first launched in 2009, aggregating all this information has been no small feat. For the last nine months, a team of about 10 engineers has devoted itself to putting together information on three major cities — Manila, Philippines, Sydney, Australia, and Washington, DC. Dozens more cities are expected to be added to Movement before the site is made publicly available in February. When it’s complete, Movement will contain data for every city in which Uber is active, beginning in early 2016.

Uber notes that this data can help planners and policymakers conduct “complex analysis on transportation patterns,” which will allow for “better decision making around future infrastructure investments.”