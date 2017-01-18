Need a lookout? Vava dash cam sees in the dark, automatically detects accidents

Why it matters to you Dash cameras are a dime a dozen these days, but few are smarter and more connected than the Vava Dash.

A dash cam might just be the most valuable investment you ever make in your car. In an accident, dash cam footage can prove invaluable for insurance purposes, and some cameras can even record while you’re away, ensuring there’s always a set of eyes on your pride and joy.

The newest player on the scene is portable speaker manufacturer Vava. Vava recently debuted its first car camera — appropriately called the Dash — on Kickstarter, and the company says it’s the most versatile dash cam yet. The sleek unit combines 1080p HD video with a 140-degree field of vision, ensuring whatever happens to your vehicle will be captured during day and night. If a collision occurs, the Dash’s built-in G-sensor recognizes the impact and automatically saves the footage surrounding the incident, and if that’s not enough, the Vava Dash mobile app offers unprecedented connectivity between camera and phone, no wires needed.

“We wanted to design a dash camera for the everyday driver on the road,” said Jeh Lin, director of Vava. “Through ongoing conversations with hundreds of drivers, we discovered the biggest issues drivers face with their car dash cams — resulting in the Vava Dash, a car dash camera that captures all the key features in a complete, simple-to-use package.”

The Vava Dash stores its footage on a MicroSD card, but with the companion mobile app, you may never touch it. That’s because the program wirelessly links with smartphones, allowing drivers to monitor the footage live, save snapshots, and even send photos and videos to social media.

Vava’s Kickstarter has been a massive success, as the brand surged past its $25,000 goal in just two hours. There are still 44 days left in the campaign though, giving you plenty of time to plunk down $99 to reserve yours (regular retail will be $199). Deliveries are expected to begin in June 2017.