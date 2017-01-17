Volkswagen’s electric I.D. family set to grow with at least two new concepts

Volkswagen will continue expanding its family of I.D.-badged concept cars in the coming months.

“We’ll introduce you to two or three more ideas on the platform in the months to come to show the spectrum, and we’ll lay our cards very soon on what we can do,” revealed Jurgen Stackmann, Volkswagen sales and marketing boss, in an interview with British magazine Auto Express.

The magazine speculates that two of the three concepts will be a sports car and a crossover. The sports car might make its debut in March during the Geneva Auto Show. Volkswagen could keep the retro theme going by building a successor to the iconic Karmann Ghia, but nothing is official yet and details are still few and far between. The crossover might greet the public for the first time in April during the Shanghai Auto Show.

Some automakers build concept cars simply to turn heads and drop jaws on the auto show circuit. The I.D.-badged show cars are different because they’re all potential production models. Volkswagen previously told Digital Trends that the original I.D. concept will replace the e-Golf when it makes its global debut in 2020, and Stackmann predicted the I.D. Buzz concept (pictured) revealed during this year’s Detroit show could be the concept that finally spawns a Bus for the 21st century.

“I think this is the most realistic shot ever at the Microbus coming, and we’ll have to see in the next few weeks how big a potential market in the U.S. could be,” he observed.

Expanding the lineup with an electric crossover would make perfect sense because that’s precisely the direction the new car market is going in. The sports car segment is declining, but an all-electric model could lure even more enthusiasts to the Volkswagen brand.