Volkswagen’s I.D. Crozz concept forecasts an autonomous, electric future

Why it matters to you The I.D. Crozz previews a line of Volkswagen electric cars coming around 2020.

Volkswagen is planning to launch a range of electric cars beginning around 2020, and it’s previewing that brave new electric world with a series of concept vehicles. First came the Volkswagen I.D. hatchback concept, then the I.D. Buzz, a tribute to the classic VW Microbus. Now Volkswagen is adding a third concept to the family.

Debuting at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the Volkswagen I.D. Crozz is an electric crossover that, if nothing else, will satisfy the seemingly insatiable demand for these vehicles should it ever go on sale in the U.S.

Like the other I.D. concepts, the bizarrely named Crozz is based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform for compact electric cars. VW says the styling makes this latest concept an SUV and a “four-door coupe” in one. That means the Crozz gets a sloping roofline that buyers will likely equate with sportiness, but that really just ruins practicality and makes the vehicle look like it’s been squashed by a heavy object landing on its roof.

Despite the squashed roof and compact proportions, Volkswagen says the Crozz has the same interior space as the 2018 Tiguan crossover. That’s owing to the MEB platform’s relatively long wheelbase, and the packaging efficiencies of an electric powertrain. With a battery pack under the floor and no bulky internal-combustion powertrain, designers have more flexibility.

The Crozz is powered by two electric motors, one for each axle. They produce a combined 302 horsepower, getting the little crossover up to a top speed of 112 mph. An 83-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack provides a claimed 311 miles of range on the European testing cycle, which is a bit more optimistic than the U.S. EPA cycle. The Crozz is equipped for DC fast charging, allowing it to charge to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

The Crozz also features a fully autonomous driving mode called “I.D. Pilot,” which is activated by pressing the Volkswagen logo on the steering wheel. In this mode, the exterior lighting changes to indicate the car is in autonomous mode, and occupants can take full advantage of the tech-filled cabin, which includes a 10.2-inch tablet-style display on the instrument panel. When the Crozz is parked, delivery services can drop off packages in its trunk.

Volkswagen plans to start production of its I.D. family of electric cars in 2020, and it’s likely the I.D. Crozz will be part of those production plans. VW hopes to sell one million electric cars per year by 2025, and a diverse array of models will help it reach that goal. Don’t be surprised if the I.D., I.D. Buzz, and I.D. Crozz all make it to production at some point.