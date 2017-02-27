Volvo’s next-gen XC60 will turn heads with its Swedish style at the Geneva show

Why it matters to you Crossovers are all the rage these days, and the XC60 is monumentally important for Volvo because it's the brand's best-seller.

The next chapter in Volvo’s renaissance will begin next week during the Geneva Auto Show. The Swedish company has confirmed it will unveil the second-generation XC60 during this year’s edition of the event.

A handful of images showing close-ups of the XC60 shed a little bit of insight into what we can expect from the next addition to Volvo’s growing lineup. Up front, the crossover receives sharp headlights with T-shaped LED daytime running lights that are connected to the grille. Out back, the tail lights stretch well into the hatch by adopting a L shape. We’ll reserve our final judgment until we’ve seen the XC60 in the metal, but it seems like Volvo has kept its promise of not replacing its design department with a Xerox machine as its German rivals have done.

The XC60 is built on the same modular platform that underpins the bigger S90, XC90, and V90 Cross Country models. Technical specifications haven’t been announced yet, but Volvo has previously made it clear it’s done building cars powered by large-displacement engines. That means the XC60’s top engine will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It will spin all four wheels via an automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system developed to tackle Sweden’s harsh winters.

A plug-in hybrid variant of the XC60 will join the lineup a little later in the production run. Before leaving Volvo, former vice president of R&D Peter Mertens told Digital Trends that the company’s upcoming 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine will find its way under the hood of the 60-series cars, even those sold in the United States.

After debuting in Geneva, the second-generation Volvo XC60 will arrive in showrooms nationwide as a 2018 model. Keep your browsers locked to DT Cars for live images of the action-packed Geneva show starting on March 7.