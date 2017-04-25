Google’s Waymo opens public testing program for autonomous cars, expands fleet

Why it matters to you Waymo has been developing self-driving cars for eight years, but it's never made them available to public like this before.

Waymo, the former Google self-driving car project, is stepping up its efforts to get autonomous-driving tech ready for prime time. It’s now offering rides to members of the public in Arizona, and is set to take delivery of 500 more Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for its fleet of prototype autonomous vehicles.

Under its “early rider program” trial, Waymo will give selected residents in the Phoenix area 24/7 access to its fleet of self-driving minivans, the company announced in a Medium post. The goal is to get feedback from the public, and to see how the prototype self-driving cars perform in real-world situations. Waymo is taking applications through its website now, and says it will include “hundreds” of people in the program.

Arizona makes a good testing ground because it’s one of a handful of states that has explicitly legalized the testing of self-driving cars on public roads. Uber moved its self-driving cars to Scottsdale after a dispute with the California DMV, although it now tests cars in California as well. General Motors’ Cruise Automation subsidiary also runs self-driving cars on the streets of Scottsdale.

As it prepares to launch its Arizona test program, Waymo is also taking delivery of 500 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans, augmenting the original fleet of 100. The minivans, which despite the name are actually plug-in hybrids, now constitute Waymo’s primary vehicle platform. Under its previous guise as the Google self-driving car project, Waymo used pod-like cars of its own design, and a fleet of converted Toyota Prius and Lexus RX 450h hybrids prior to that.

While Waymo/Google has been developing its autonomous-car tech for eight years, it has struggled to find a way to commercialize that tech without making the leap into car manufacturing. The partnership with Chrysler could provide a solution, and Waymo has put out feelers to Honda as well.

At the same time, Waymo is also embroiled in a legal battle with Uber over autonomous-car tech. The company is suing Uber, claiming the ridesharing firm benefited from stolen information. Way is accusing former employee Anthony Levandowski of downloading 14,000 confidential files, and using them form a startup, Otto, which was bought by Uber last year.