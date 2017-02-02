Zenvo is bringing a 250-mph, 10th-anniversary TS1 supercar to Geneva

Why it matters to you Enthusiasts and dreamers alike can get excited about this hand-built, V8-powered supercar from Denmark

Zenvo is a tiny automaker from a tiny country, but it’s responsible for one of the most exciting supercars ever built. The ST1 debuted in 2009 with a supercharged and turbocharged 6.8-liter V8 pumping out 1,100 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. Its monstrous power was complemented by a wild design, and it has been hand-built by a select team of Danish craftsmen.

Last year, Zenvo returned to the Geneva Motor Show with an all-new model, the TS1 GT. Though the TS1 looked similar to its predecessor, it had been thoroughly revamped for more downforce and an upgraded interior. Oh, and Zenvo replaced the 6.8-liter V8 with a 5.9-liter unit and traded a turbocharger for another supercharger. The 233-mph TS1 GT was priced at $1.8 million and limited to just 15 production units.

Geneva’s exotic festival is just around the corner once again and Zenvo is already generating buzz. The supercar maker announced it will bring a 10th-anniversary edition of its TS1 with performance tweaks and a “GT” also affixed to the end of its name.

“The TS1 GT begins a whole new era for Zenvo,” said Nigel Gordon-Stewart, Zanvo’s commercial director. “It’s a Phoenix car for us, literally. We’ve built a new factory on the Danish island of Zealand, our prototypes have been in Lapland testing a revolutionary new traction control system, and we’ll soon announce details of a new dealer network in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S., designed to meet the needs of customers who are already waiting for our cars.”

Performance specifics are light, but Zenvo says the TS1 GT will make more than 1,150hp, will hit 250mph, and will be priced around 1,000,000 pounds, or around $1,250,000. Like the TS1, the GT will be built with a carbon fiber body, mid-engine layout, and rear-wheel-drive layout.

Gordon-Stewart also mentioned that Zenvo is working on a gas-electric hybrid supercar, but when we’ll see the alternative energy model is a mystery.