Thicker or thinner: 2017 HP Spectre x360 15 vs. 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro

By
hp spectre x vs inch macbook pro review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The introduction of the 2016 MacBook Pro was met with a fair amount of criticism, not to mention excitement over the introduction of the Apple’s OLED Touch Bar. The new MacBook Pros are thinner than ever, and, in turn, give up legacy ports, opt for a second-gen keyboard, and house smaller batteries.

HP went in the opposite direction with its refresh of the Spectre x360 15, however, outfitting the Windows 2-in-1 with a thicker chassis designed to accommodate a larger battery, thus allowing it to power the machine’s 4K UHD display. Adding thickness also lets HP outfit the machine with an excellent full-travel keyboard and a few legacy ports to go along with the device’s USB Type-C connections.

Which approach — thicker or thinner — results in the best machine, though? Read on to find out whether it’s the HP Spectre x360 15 or the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro that benefits the most from the recent design changes.

Specs

MacBook Pro 15-inch

HP Spectre x360 15
Dimensions  13.75 x 9.48 x .61 (in) 14.00 x 9.88 x .70 (in)
Weight  4.02 pounds 4.42 pounds
Processor  6th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core 7th Generation Intel Core i7 dual-core
RAM  16GB LPDDR3 8 or 16GB DDR4
Display 15.6-inch IPS display 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen
Resolution 2,880 x 1,800 3,840 x 2,160
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB PCIe SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PCIe SSD
Networking 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 4 x Thunderbolt 3, 3.5mm 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-c with Thunderbolt 3, 1 x HDMI, Headset, SD Card reader
Webcam 720p FaceTime HD 1080p webcam with IR camera and Windows Hello support
Operating System MacOS Sierra Windows 10
Battery 76 watt-hours 79.2 watt-hours
Price $2,399+ $1,280+
Availability Available now Available late-February
Review Hands-on 4 out of 5 stars
