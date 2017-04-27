Acer flaunts improved Swift, Switch laptops during its @Next event

Why it matters to you Acer has some exciting new machines coming soon that give you thinner, cooler, and quieter Windows 10 PC options.

Acer held its 2017 Next@Acer event this morning, where it introduced a number of new and updated products coming next to its various product lines. In terms of PCs, Acer was focused on making things thinner without sacrificing performance or capabilities.

First up is the Swift 1, which received a refresh that squeezed its dimension from 17.9mm thick to 14.95mm, while utilizing a 13.3-inch FullHD display. Acer has incorporated a fingerprint reader supporting Windows 10 Hello, along with a number of Acer technologies including its True Harmony audio, blue light technology to reduce eye fatigue, and Skype for Business certification.

The Swift 3 line, which comes in both 14-inch and 15.6-inch display sizes, has also received a refresh. Its aesthetics have been upgraded with a new brushed hairline design in its aluminum chassis. Discrete graphics are now on hand, along with a fingerprint reader supporting Windows Hello.

Next up is an expanded Switch Alpha family of detachable tablet 2-in-1s. Given the Switch Alpha 12’s 120 percent year-over-year growth rate, Acer decided to add two new members that offer even more competition to Microsoft’s Surface Pro line.

The Switch 3 also offers 12-inch FullHD display and an adjustable second-generation U-hinge that features Acer’s Active Hinge technology, a hinge that can be adjusted to a wide variety of use positions. The detachable keyboard offers 1.4mm key travel.

The Switch 5 focuses on providing completely silent operation via Acer’s LiquidLoop liquid cooling fanless solution that also eliminates vents that could allow dust to enter the chassis. The hinge is a one-touch design and’s auto-retractable and only requires one hand to operate.

Finally, Acer introduced the Aspire U27 all-in-one that’s also meant to be thin and silent. It offers a 27-inch display and a thin unibody aluminum chassis, with Acer’s LiquidLoop liquid cooling system to make for a machine that can be placed anywhere without disruption. Windows Hello is supported via infrared camera.

More information is pending on these refreshes and additions to the Acer PC family. We will provide updated information as it arrives.