Adata’s Premier One SD cards answer videographers’ need for storage, performance

Why it matters to you New SD and microSD cards from Adata provide V90 support fon users' high-performance video recording needs.

Today’s digital SLR and mirrorless cameras use increasingly larger sensors and generate huge image files when taking pictures. At the same time, the increasing popularity of 4K video means that videographers are creating massive video files as well. All of that translates to a growing need for not only larger storage capacities but also faster performance in transferring and saving data.

The market is responding accordingly, with new storage options for photographers and videographers that seek to provide both good performance and large capacities. Adata is next up with its new Premier One UHS-II SD and microSD cards, and Premier UHS-I microSD cards, as Anandtech reports.

The Premier One cards are the first from the company based on 3D MLC NAND flash memory, which promises high performance at reasonable prices. Adata is offering UHS-II versions up to 256GB and UHS-I versions up to 128GB. The UHS-II version comply with the Video Speed Class V90 spec, which is aimed at ensuring that storage devices can keep up with today’s video-recording requirements. V90 essentially guarantees a minimum 90 MB/s write speed to handle 4K UHD and 360-degree video.

In terms of general performance, the UHS-II versions also provide up to 290 MB/s read speeds and up to 260 MB/s write speeds in SD card format, and up to 275 MB/s read and 155 MB/s write speeds in microSD format. The UHS-I Class 10 cards provide up to 85 MB/s read and 25MB/s write speeds, with a minimum of 10 MB/s write speed.

Adata has also built error-correcting code (ECC) support into the new cards, which will provide additional data security in devices that support the technology. The UHS-II and UHS-I cards provide a more rugged design that Adata promises includes both waterproofing and dustproofing. The UHS-II versions are support designed for wider temperature extremes from, -25 degrees to 85 degrees Celsius, rounding out the new cards’ ability to keep precious data safe and reliable.

The company hasn’t yet announced pricing on any of the new cards, which will come in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB UHS-I versions and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB UHS-II versions. Given their functionality and performance, we expect them to fall into the higher ranges in terms of pricing.