AMD dishes out new Crimson ReLive Edition driver, fixing a long list of issues

AMD has released a new driver for its Radeon-branded graphics cards, labeled as Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 16.12.2. The driver arrives with a huge list of fixes but no specific optimizations for new PC games. Only two game-related issues have been fixed in the release, joining a batch of general resolved issues such as Radeon Settings not loading after booting up the system, and Instant Replay not re-enabling itself when it’s turned off due to content protection.

“AMD FreeSync technology may experience performance issues with Borderless Fullscreen application support when a secondary display is attached and has dynamic content running such as video playback in a web browser or if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background,” the company reports. “A workaround if this issue is experienced is to minimize all other running applications that are on the primary desktop display or on nonprimary extended displays.”

On the gaming front, the new driver fixes an issue with Battlefield 1 where players saw flashing or corruption when running more than one Radeon RX 400 series graphics card in one system. It also fixes an issue related to Dota 2 where players experienced corruption on systems with multiple Radeon cards. This happened when players performed a task switch while recording with Radeon ReLive.

Here are additional fixes related to AMD’s new Radeon ReLive feature:

Radeon ReLive would refuse to install during Crimson ReLive Edition installation on some system configurations.

There were translation errors regarding both Radeon Settings and Radeon ReLive.

When enabled, Radeon ReLive would cause the second Radeon graphics card in a multi-GPU system to exit a low power state.

Radeon ReLive would be unable to take screenshots of secondary displays at times.

When recording audio using Radeon ReLive, playback would sometimes be slowed.

The company notes that there is still an outstanding problem with Radeon ReLive that must be manually addressed by the end-user for now. According to AMD, the feature is experiencing problems with the Frame Rate Target Control component enabled, causing issues when toggling the Overlay/Toolbar or when recording gameplay. AMD suggests that customers disable Frame Rate Target Control when using Radeon ReLive.

The new driver also addresses two issues related to the mouse cursor. There was a problem that caused intermittent mouse cursor corruption on Radeon RX 480 cards. The other problem was seen across all Radeon cards, causing the mouse cursor to stutter in recorded video when there was limited on-screen activity beyond minimal mouse movements.

The full release notes for Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 16.12.2 are provided here, and includes a list of known issues, and additional known issues for Radeon ReLive. To download the driver, click on the appropriate link below: