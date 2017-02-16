Game On! AMD and Nvidia schedule dueling events during GDC 2017

Why it matters to you Pull out your calendar and set aside some time on February 28, 2017:.AMD and Nvidia want to let you know what they've got in store.

AMD isn’t just introducing its new Zen processor architecture and line of Ryzen CPUs. It’s also going to be announcing its new line of Vega GPUs at some point soon, perhaps at an event scheduled for February 28 during the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Not wanting to be left out of the festivities, AMD competitor Nvidia decided to hold its own event that day as well.

AMD’s “Capsaicin and Cream” live-stream developer sessions are expected to highlight its Ryzen release, as well as touch on the new Vega GPU architecture, as Hot Hardware reports. Nvidia, on the other hand, has sent out email notifications and a Twitter announcement inviting gamers to an “evening of awesome” on the same day, according to Game-Debate.

Both events will be held in San Francisco as part of GDC 2017. Nvidia’s event is open to the public but seating will be limited, while AMD is handing out VIP passes and live-streaming the main event. Given that the AMD live-stream is in the morning and the Nvidia event is in the evening, you’ll be able to participate with both events live or virtually if you play your cards right.

AMD’s schedule is as follows (all times PT):

10 to 10:30 a.m.: Doors open with first come, first served seating

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: AMD Capsaicin and Cream live-stream

2:30 to 5 p.m.: Cream developer sessions

7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Capsaicin and Cream after-party

Nvidia’s event will start at 7p.m. PT, with the door opening at 6:30 p.m. The company hasn’t yet released the name of the venue, which will be somewhere in downtown San Francisco, and seating will be first come, first served as well. The registration page and details of Nvidia’s event can be found here.

We don’t know for sure what Nvidia is going to announce, but the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is a possibility. With AMD possibly telling us more about Vega, we should have a much better idea of the near future of the GPU landscape once both events are over.