Polaris-based Radeon RX 500 Series cards may still be on AMD’s roadmap

Why it matters to you This latest rumor seems to indicate that AMD is not only releasing new graphics cards for the high-end PC gaming market, but refreshing its current portfolio for the general market.

After AMD’s Capsaicin and Crème press event on Tuesday, we now know that the company’s upcoming next-generation line of graphics cards will be branded as Radeon RX Vega. That is because the new chip architecture is codenamed as Vega and the name is so cool and catchy that AMD decided to cram that codename into the official branding.

But there is still talk about a Radeon RX 500 Series of graphics cards slated for April. These products will not be based on the new Vega architecture, but rather the Polaris design used in the current Radeon RX 400 Series. Radeon Technologies Group head Raja Koduri even admitted that GPU updates would be released during 2017.

“There’s a lot of speculation about our next series of gaming GPUs. I get asked many times on social media and all, ‘Hey when is 490 coming’ or ‘when is 580’ or ‘590.’ They’re inventing lots of brand names for us on what Vega is going to be called. We have a lot of interesting GPU updates lined up for the rest of the year.”

According to rumors, the Radeon RX 480 will be rebranded as the Radeon RX 580 and sold with an increased clock speed. The Radeon RX 470 will be rebranded as well, sporting a new Radeon RX 570 name and an increase clock speed. These two cards are expected to arrive on April 4.

After that, AMD will reportedly increase the clock speed of the Radeon RX 460 and rebrand it as the Radeon RX 560. AMD plans to launch a new card, too, called the Radeon RX 550, which will join the RX 560 when it hits retail shelves on April 11. AMD’s Radeon RX Vega cards aren’t expected to arrive until May or possibly during E3 2017 in early June.

Here is the list of rumored specs next to the current Radeon RX 400 Series cards:

RX 580 RX 480 Graphics chip: Polaris 10 Polaris 10 Cores: 2,304 2,304 Texture Mapping Units: 144 144 Render Output Units: 32 32 FP32 Compute Performance: 6.17 TFLOPS 5.83 TFLOPS Boost speed: ~1,340MHz 1,266MHz Memory amount: 4GB and 8GB GDDR5 4GB and 8GB GDDR5 Memory speed: 8,000MHz 8,000MHz Memory bus: 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth: 256GB/s 256GB/s

RX 570 RX 470 Graphics chip: Polaris 10 Polaris 10 Cores: 2,048(?) 2,048 Texture Mapping Units: 112(?) 112 Render Output Units: 32 32 FP32 Compute Performance: 5.10 TFLOPS 4.94 TFLOPS Boost speed: ~1,244MHz 1,206MHz Memory amount: 4GB and 8GB GDDR5 4GB and 8GB GDDR5 Memory speed: 7,000MHz 7,000MHz Memory bus: 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth: 224GB/s 211GB/s

RX 560 RX 460 Graphics chip: Polaris 11 Polaris 11 Cores: 1,024 896 Texture Mapping Units: 64 56 Render Output Units: 16 16 FP32 Compute Performance: 2.63 TFLOPS 2.15 TFLOPS Boost speed: ~1,287MHz 1,200MHz Memory amount: 4GB GDDR5 2GB and 4GB GDDR5 Memory speed: 7,000MHz 7,000MHz Memory bus: 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth: 112GB/s 112GB/s

As for the Radeon RX 550, it may be based on a Polaris 12 graphics chip although that is merely speculation at this point. Actually, all of this is based on mere rumor and speculation, but at least we know something is in the Radeon pipeline outside the upcoming Vega lineup. Koduri admitted this during Tuesday’s press event, so perhaps there is some merit to the information listed above.