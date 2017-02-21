Leak shows AMD’s new Ryzen 7 1700X desktop CPU next to an older FX model

Why it matters to you A comparison with the older, FX-branded desktop chip family provides a good glimpse of what the upcoming Ryzen desktop processors will look like.

AMD is officially launching its Ryzen lineup of desktop processors within the next several weeks, and we’ve already seen loads of leaks. The latest tasty, Zen-filled morsel served up on the leaky menu consists of two images comparing the Ryzen 7 1700X chip with an older AMD FX chip, and showing the labeling on the top and the dense pin layout on the bottom.

A screenshot of the chip’s hardware details via CPU-Z, along with a Physics test score in 3DMark Professional Edition, were released as well, showing that AMD is indeed code-naming the new desktop processors “Summit Ridge” (“Zen” is the architecture code name). Here are the CPU-Z details:

Specification: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Eight-Core Processor Name: AMD K17 Codename: Summit Ridge Process node: 14nm Cores: 8 Threads: 16 Core voltage: 0.672 volts Core speed: 3,899.09MHz Multiplier: X 39.0 Bus speed: 99.98MHz Cache – L1 Data: 8 x 32KB / 8-way Cache – L1 Instructions: 8 x 64KB / 4-way Cache – Level 2: 8 x 512KB / 8-way Cache – Level 3: 2 x 8MB / 16-way Supported memory type: DDR4 Memory size: 16GB Memory channels: Dual Northbridge Frequency: 1,066.4MHz

As for the Fire Strike Physics score in 3DMark, the Ryzen 7 1700X landed an overall score of 17,916 and a 56.88 frames per second physics test score. Other benchmarks performed with the Ryzen 7 1700X include CPUMark 99 Version 1.0, in which the chip scored 583 points. By comparison, the Intel Core i7-5960X scores 561 points.

Here is the chip compared to other processors in Cinebench R15:

Processor Score AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 1537 Intel Core i7-5960X 1318 Intel Xeon X5650 1279 Intel Core i7-6800K 1259 Intel Core i7-3950K 1096 Intel Core i7-4790K 962 Intel Core i7-4790K 931

As we reported last week, the 1700X will retail for around $389, packing eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock speed of 3.4GHz, a boost clock speed of 3.8GHz, 16MB of L3 cache, and a maximum power draw of only 95 watts. In the overall Ryzen lineup, it will fall just under the Ryzen 7 1800X chip that offers a base speed of 3.6GHz and a boost speed of 4.0GHz for around $500. These Ryzen chips will offer the same performance as similar Intel-based processors, but for half the cost.

As a refresher, the “X” in the processor’s name indicates that it will be primed for better overclocking results, and may replace the “Black Edition” models offered in older AMD processor families. There will also be a vanilla version of the 1700X for around $319 that will only consume up to 65 watts of power, and sport speeds of 3.0GHz (base) and 3.7GHz (boost).

Of the 17 Ryzen desktop processors arriving in mere weeks, the Ryzen 7 1800X, the Ryzen 7 1700X, and the Ryzen 5 1600X will require a special cooler listed as HS81 to keep the 95-watt chips from exceeding 60 degrees Celsius. This fan requirement provides better overclocking potential, and is accompanied by AMD’s new Extended Frequency Range technology.