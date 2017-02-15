AMD’s Ryzen desktop processor box art, details, and pricing leak before launch

This leak provides a possible look at what enthusiasts, mid-range, and entry-level customers will be required to pay for the new Ryzen desktop processors.
With roughly 15 days before AMD spills the Ryzen beans all over the desktop market, a whole heap of leaked information arrived to get customers revved up for the new CPUs. Not only did the box art briefly appear online via computer retailer Centralpoint, but the details and prices of all 17 Ryzen chips were posted as well. Let’s dive in, shall we?
The high-end Ryzen R7 family
|Cores
|Threads
|Base
Speed
|Boost
Speed
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Price
|R7 1800X
|8
|16
|3.6GHz
|4.0GHz
|16MB
|95 Watts
|~$499
|R7 1800 Pro
|8
|16
|—
|—
|16MB
|95 Watts
|~$449
|R7 1700X
|8
|16
|3.4GHz
|3.8GHz
|16MB
|95 Watts
|~$389
|R7 1700
|8
|16
|—
|—
|16MB
|65 Watts
|~$319
|R7 1700 Pro
|8
|16
|3.0GHz
|3.7GHz
|16MB
|65 Watts
|~$299
The mid-range Ryzen R5 family (six cores)
|Cores
|Threads
|Base
Speed
|Boost
Speed
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Price
|R5 1600X
|6
|12
|3.3GHz
|3.7GHz
|16MB
|95 Watts
|~$259
|R5 1600 Pro
|6
|12
|—
|—
|16MB
|95 Watts
|~$249
|R5 1500
|6
|12
|3.2GHz
|3.5GHz
|16MB
|65 Watts
|~$229
|R5 1500 Pro
|6
|12
|—
|—
|16MB
|65 Watts
|~$219
The mid-range Ryzen R5 family (four cores)
|Cores
|Threads
|Base
Speed
|Boost
Speed
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Price
|R5 1400X
|4
|8
|3.5GHz
|3.9GHz
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$199
|R5 1400 Pro
|4
|8
|—
|—
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$185
|R5 1300
|4
|8
|3.2GHz
|3.5GHz
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$175
|R5 1300 Pro
|4
|8
|—
|—
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$165
The entry-level Ryzen R3 family
|Cores
|Threads
|Base
Speed
|Boost
Speed
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Price
|R3 1200X
|4
|4
|3.4GHz
|3.8GHz
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$149
|R3 1200 Pro
|4
|4
|—
|—
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$139
|R3 1100
|4
|4
|3.2GHz
|3.5GHz
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$129
|R3 1100 Pro
|4
|4
|—
|—
|8MB
|65 Watts
|~$119
For the uninitiated, the new Ryzen processors will only work on motherboards with AMD’s new AM4 socket and one of the following chipsets: X370, B350, A320, X300, and A300. Manufacturers selling compatible motherboards when Ryzen finally arrives in March include ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and Micro-Star International.
Here are a few details regarding the five chipsets:
|X370
|B350
|A320
|X300
|A300
|Form factor:
|ATX
|ATX
M-ATX
|M-ATX
Mini-ITX
|Mini-ITX
|Mini-ITX
|Target Audience:
|Enthusiast
|Mainstream
|Essential
|Enthusiast SFF
|Essential SFF
|PCIe Gen3 Lanes:
|24
|24
|—
|—
|—
|PCIe Gen2 Lanes:
|8
|6
|4
|—
|—
|Dual PCI3 Slots:
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|USB 3.1 Gen2:
|2
|2
|1
|—
|—
|USB 3.1 Gen1:
|6
|2
|2
|—
|—
|USB 2.0:
|6
|6
|6
|—
|—
|SATA 3:
|4
|2
|2
|—
|—
|SATAe:
|2
|2
|2
|—
|—
|DDR4 Slots:
|4
|4
|—
|—
|—
|CrossFire/SLI:
|3x Radeon
2x GeForce
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Overclocking:
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|NVMe:
|Yes
|Yes
|—
|—
|—
|Price range:
|~$129+
|$59 to ~$99
|$59+
|~$129+
|—
As the chart shows, we don’t know all the details regarding the supporting chipsets. We presume AMD’s use of “essential” means the chipset targets entry-level solutions, but we will likely find out more in the next several weeks.
Notice that we don’t have all the info regarding the “Pro” Ryzen models either. These are expected to target the enterprise sector and hit the market sometime after the enthusiast, mainstream, and entry-level models arrive in March. The details of these chips may be revealed during AMD’s Capsaicin & Cream event slated for February 28. AMD typically reveals graphics cards for the enterprise sector during this specific show.
Unfortunately, the Ryzen processor listings discovered on Centralpoint’s online shop were removed. But that also indicates the info wasn’t bogus, thus there is a good chance everything listed in the tables above is correct. We shall find out in the first week of March (if not earlier) when AMD’s Ryzen lineup finally arrives.