AMD’s Ryzen desktop processor box art, details, and pricing leak before launch

Why it matters to you This leak provides a possible look at what enthusiasts, mid-range, and entry-level customers will be required to pay for the new Ryzen desktop processors.

With roughly 15 days before AMD spills the Ryzen beans all over the desktop market, a whole heap of leaked information arrived to get customers revved up for the new CPUs. Not only did the box art briefly appear online via computer retailer Centralpoint, but the details and prices of all 17 Ryzen chips were posted as well. Let’s dive in, shall we?

The high-end Ryzen R7 family

Cores Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed L3 Cache TDP Price R7 1800X 8 16 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 16MB 95 Watts ~$499 R7 1800 Pro 8 16 — — 16MB 95 Watts ~$449 R7 1700X 8 16 3.4GHz 3.8GHz 16MB 95 Watts ~$389 R7 1700 8 16 — — 16MB 65 Watts ~$319 R7 1700 Pro 8 16 3.0GHz 3.7GHz 16MB 65 Watts ~$299

The mid-range Ryzen R5 family (six cores)

Cores Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed L3 Cache TDP Price R5 1600X 6 12 3.3GHz 3.7GHz 16MB 95 Watts ~$259 R5 1600 Pro 6 12 — — 16MB 95 Watts ~$249 R5 1500 6 12 3.2GHz 3.5GHz 16MB 65 Watts ~$229 R5 1500 Pro 6 12 — — 16MB 65 Watts ~$219

The mid-range Ryzen R5 family (four cores)

Cores Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed L3 Cache TDP Price R5 1400X 4 8 3.5GHz 3.9GHz 8MB 65 Watts ~$199 R5 1400 Pro 4 8 — — 8MB 65 Watts ~$185 R5 1300 4 8 3.2GHz 3.5GHz 8MB 65 Watts ~$175 R5 1300 Pro 4 8 — — 8MB 65 Watts ~$165

The entry-level Ryzen R3 family

Cores Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed L3 Cache TDP Price R3 1200X 4 4 3.4GHz 3.8GHz 8MB 65 Watts ~$149 R3 1200 Pro 4 4 — — 8MB 65 Watts ~$139 R3 1100 4 4 3.2GHz 3.5GHz 8MB 65 Watts ~$129 R3 1100 Pro 4 4 — — 8MB 65 Watts ~$119

For the uninitiated, the new Ryzen processors will only work on motherboards with AMD’s new AM4 socket and one of the following chipsets: X370, B350, A320, X300, and A300. Manufacturers selling compatible motherboards when Ryzen finally arrives in March include ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and Micro-Star International.

Here are a few details regarding the five chipsets:

X370 B350 A320 X300 A300 Form factor: ATX ATX

M-ATX M-ATX

Mini-ITX Mini-ITX Mini-ITX Target Audience: Enthusiast Mainstream Essential Enthusiast SFF Essential SFF PCIe Gen3 Lanes: 24 24 — — — PCIe Gen2 Lanes: 8 6 4 — — Dual PCI3 Slots: Yes No No Yes No USB 3.1 Gen2: 2 2 1 — — USB 3.1 Gen1: 6 2 2 — — USB 2.0: 6 6 6 — — SATA 3: 4 2 2 — — SATAe: 2 2 2 — — DDR4 Slots: 4 4 — — — CrossFire/SLI: 3x Radeon

2x GeForce No No No No Overclocking: Yes Yes No Yes No NVMe: Yes Yes — — — Price range: ~$129+ $59 to ~$99 $59+ ~$129+ —

As the chart shows, we don’t know all the details regarding the supporting chipsets. We presume AMD’s use of “essential” means the chipset targets entry-level solutions, but we will likely find out more in the next several weeks.

More: AMD’s new R7 1700X desktop CPU may outperform $1,000 Intel chips in some cases

Notice that we don’t have all the info regarding the “Pro” Ryzen models either. These are expected to target the enterprise sector and hit the market sometime after the enthusiast, mainstream, and entry-level models arrive in March. The details of these chips may be revealed during AMD’s Capsaicin & Cream event slated for February 28. AMD typically reveals graphics cards for the enterprise sector during this specific show.

Unfortunately, the Ryzen processor listings discovered on Centralpoint’s online shop were removed. But that also indicates the info wasn’t bogus, thus there is a good chance everything listed in the tables above is correct. We shall find out in the first week of March (if not earlier) when AMD’s Ryzen lineup finally arrives.