AOG expands its line of gaming monitors with new 27-inch and 31.5-inch models

AOC just introduced two new monitors that offer advantages for gamers and creative professionals alike.

Display maker AOC has a full line of PC monitors aimed at a variety of markets, including gamers and creative professionals. They offer everything from displays with ultrafast 1ms response times and high refresh rates of 240Hz, to curved 4K displays with both high refresh rates and wide color gamuts.

The company has announced two new curved monitors the help round out its lineup. The AGON AG322QCX and AGON QG272FCX provide a mix of specifications that make them fairly well-rounded displays that can meet the needs of both gamers and creative professionals, as Hexus reports.

The AG272FCX is a 27-inch curved monitor offering up a curvature of 1800R promising an immersive gaming experience. Its 16:9 widescreen palen runs at Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with the company’s Adaptive Sync technology that varies refresh rate for optimal results up to 144Hz. In addition, the 4ms response time is enhanced by AOC’s Low Input Lag mode that minimizes input lag. The monitor enjoys a 3,000:1 contrast ratio with 100-percent sRGB color gamut support.

The AG322QCX is a similar monitor with a 31.5-inch 16:9 display at QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). It offers the same refresh rate and input lag technology as its smaller sibling, along with the same 1800R curvature and VA panel. The larger monitor adds in AOC QuickSwitch controller for custom game presets. Contrast comes in at 2,000:1 with 100-percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

Both display offer AOC Shadow Control to help keep dark scenes visible by adjusting shadow and light levels, and fatigue during long gaming sessions is attacked with Flicker-Free technology and a Low Blue Light Mode. AOC’s Ergo Base offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustments to help gamers find the best viewing angles, and the three-sided “frameless” design minimizes bezels for a stylish and minimal appearance.

Connectivity for the AG272FCX is provided by D-Sub, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB inputs. The AG322QCX offers HDMI and dual DisplayPort connections. Customizable LEDs run along the back and lower bezels of the monitors.

The monitors have been announced for Europe with availability in May 2017. Pricing is set at 389 British pounds (about $485) for the AGON AG272FCX and 519 British pounds ($647) for the AGON AG322QCX.