AOC releases its 32-inch 4K UHD display with ’10-bit’ color support

Why it matters to you Anyone looking for a midrange 4K UHD display now has another great option that also promises outstanding color support and overall excellent image quality.

Recently, no matter what you’re looking for in a PC display, whether you’re shopping for bargains or have an unlimited budget, chances are that there’s new display that will meet your needs. This is particularly true for high-end displays sporting high dynamic range (HDR) and 4K UHD resolution.

AOC has introduced a number of monitors over the last several months, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Its latest model is the U3277PWQU, and it looks to be focused on providing a premium, high-resolution experience.

The U3277PWQU is a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) display utilizing a VA panel to enable both high responsiveness and wide color gamut coverage. The monitor supports 1.07 billion colors via a “10-bit” panel that offers 8-bit with Frame-Rate-Control (FRC) technology. Viewing angles are wide at 178 degrees horizontally and vertically, and refresh rates hit 60Hz. Finally, brightness is rated at 300 nits, and so overall the display should provide solid performance for creative professionals.

In terms of ergonomics, AOC has equipped the U3277PWQU with a height-adjustable stand that allows for tilting between -3.5 degrees and 1.5 degrees, swiveling, and height adjustments up to 130mm. The monitor can support various uses cases with a 90-degree pivot that allows for easily switching between landscape and portrait modes. AOC has implemented a number of features to reduce eye fatigue, including flicker-free performance via a DC backlight system.

The U3277PWQU supports a broad array of connectivity options. Inputs include VGA, DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort 1.2, and two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports are provided for data. Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) support means that up to two external sources can be displayed at one time.

The AOC U3277PWQU is available today from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, at a list price of $700. B&H Photo Video has the monitor available for a limited time at the promotional price of $500.