Apple’s next iMac could have server-grade hardware, and cosmic-ray-resistant memory

Despite earlier rumors to the contrary, the iMac is alive and well. Apple has re-affirmed its support for the platform, and promised desktop Mac die-hards that they’ll see an update sometime in the coming year. So, how will the new iMac — or iMacs — differ from the current crop? Well, let’s take a moment to talk about cosmic rays.

On the inside

One of the most recent iMac rumors suggests that the high-end versions of the upcoming all-in-one could feature “server-grade” internal components. One such component, error correcting code memory, or ECC RAM, is designed to protect memory from single-bit memory errors — which can be caused by cosmic rays. More frequently, radioactive decay and electrical interference can also cause single-bit memory errors, which are enormously problematic for users who handle highly sensitive data — like financial records, or scientific data.

According to the same supply-chain leak, the high-end server-grade iMac could feature an Intel Xeon E3-1285 v6 processor, 16 to 64 GB of the aforementioned ECC RAM, and a 2TB PCIe SSD. That would certainly be a step-up from the current offerings, and offer a competitive all-in-one solution for creative professionals looking for some serious horsepower in a slimmed-down desktop.

As it stands, the iMac lineup has been languishing for almost two years, its discrete GPUs options definitely starting to show their age. Given that Apple opted to include mobile-grade graphics chips in the last iMac update, they didn’t exactly stand the test of time. That could change with the next generation, though.

The smaller 21-inch iMacs will probably still feature onboard Iris or Iris Pro graphics, according to MacRumors. The new 27-inch iMacs will continue to feature high-end AMD graphics cards — likely the slimmer mobile versions — but the new Radeon GPUs will feature AMD’s latest Polaris architecture, which means users will get a lot more bang for their buck.

In addition to nimble new GPUs, the next iMac lineup will likely feature Intel’s latest 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors. That would bring the iMacs a bit ahead of their mobile counterparts, the MacBooks Pro, with their 6th-generation Skylake chips.

On the outside

Aside from new internal components, the new iMacs could feature a number of exterior improvements. Chiefly, the incorporation of something that was a bit of a headline feature for the 2016 MacBook Pro: the Touch Bar.

According to Bloomberg, the new iMacs will likely feature Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports on the chassis, and wireless keyboards equipped with MacBook-esque Touch Bar and Touch ID functionality. There’s no word, however, whether these keyboards will be included with the iMac, or available as a stand-alone purchase.

Here’s the big question about the new iMac’s look, though. Will it have an 8K display? Maybe. Back in 2015, LG alluded to an upcoming iMac with an 8K display, but since then we haven’t seen any supply-chain leaks or other information suggesting such a massive display will be featured on the next iMac. It’s more likely that we might see an 8K external display, like the current LG Ultrafine 5K, developed in partnership with Apple.

When can you get it?

Uncharacteristically, Apple has been fairly open about when users should expect a new iMac. In a small, roundtable discussion, Apple’s engineering chief Craig Federighi claimed new iMacs should launch in late 2017.

So, iMac die-hards have a bit of a wait ahead of them. The refreshed lineup isn’t exactly right around the corner, but it’s close enough that you should probably wait it out if you are eyeballing a current-gen iMac.