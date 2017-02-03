Apple has a great educational discount on Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, and more

Why it matters to you If you're a student, teacher, or staff member at an educational institution, you can save big on Apple's professional-level apps.

Being a teacher, student, or employee at an educational institution brings with it a number of advantages. Not only do you have access to bountiful knowledge, but you can also purchase many technology products at steep discounts. Apple, in particular, is known for its aggressive educational pricing.

Now, Apple has announced a bundle of its professional-level creative apps for anyone who’s eligible for its educational discounts. If you’re learning or teaching how to use PCs as a creative tool and Apple’s best creative apps are in your space, then you’ll want to check out its Pro Apps Bundle for Education for a cool $200.

The bundle includes the following apps:

Final Cut Pro X (retail price $300): professional video editing application with extensive media organization and editing features like the Magnetic Timeline and full support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar.

(retail price $300): professional video editing application with extensive media organization and editing features like the Magnetic Timeline and full support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar. Logic Pro X (retail price $200): advanced music production application with a huge sound library and high-end features like Drummer, Flex Pitch, Smart Controls, and MIDI plug-ins. Logic Pro X also supports Touch Bar functionality.

(retail price $200): advanced music production application with a huge sound library and high-end features like Drummer, Flex Pitch, Smart Controls, and MIDI plug-ins. Logic Pro X also supports Touch Bar functionality. Motion 5 (retail price $50): motion-graphics tool for creating animated 3D titles, transitions, and effects for Final Cut Pro X.

(retail price $50): motion-graphics tool for creating animated 3D titles, transitions, and effects for Final Cut Pro X. Compressor 4 (retail price $50): encoding application for Final Cut Pro X with customized output settings and the ability to package for the iTunes Store.

(retail price $50): encoding application for Final Cut Pro X with customized output settings and the ability to package for the iTunes Store. MainStage 3 (retail price $30): live performance app for creating performances using output from Logic Pro X.

That’s a bundled savings of $430 compared to buying each app separately. Once you’ve swiped your credit card and completed your transaction, you’ll receive redemption codes in your email inbox. Download the apps, apply the codes, and you’ll be on your way to creating great things on your Mac — assuming you’re eligible for Apple’s generous educational discounts, of course.

