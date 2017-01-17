Apple rumored to give pro MacBook users their 32GB RAM in 2017

The 2016 MacBook Pro has been a popular machine for Apple, but it has also generated user complaints about reduced battery life, lost expansion ports, and less-than-professional specifications. Things have been so uncharacteristically caustic that Apple executives have found themselves defending their design decisions.

There’s no reason to doubt that Apple will eventually rectify at least some of these problems. No, Apple’s not likely to put legacy expansion ports back into the machines, but things like battery life and more powerful components are real possibilities. And it looks like Apple may indeed be planning to give professional Mac users the larger RAM that they’ve been craving, as ZDNet reports.

More: Apple responds to criticism over 16GB memory limit on latest MacBook Pro

According to a research note that should likely be taken as a rumor at this point, Apple will be refreshing the MacBook line later in 2017. Apparently, all MacBooks are due for at least minor updates that should bring some welcome improvements.

The potential upgrade that will be of most interest to power users is a 32GB RAM option in a “significantly redesigned” 15-inch MacBook Pro. So far, that’s been the specification that’s likely cost Apple the most goodwill among its professional customers. If the report is correct, then the highly spec’d machine will go into production in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Other updates include a refreshed 12-inch MacBook set to begin production in the second quarter of 2017, with an upgrade to 16GB RAM available but otherwise looking the same as the previous model. The MacBook Pro models should also begin receiving Intel’s 7th-generation processors starting in the third quarter 2017.

That’s all good news for anyone who passed on upgrading to the 2016 MacBook Pro. Notably, the Apple desktop line hasn’t received any rumored updates other than earlier Apple statements providing assurances that the company hasn’t forgotten about their iMac customers. Those users will apparently need to keep on the lookout for more information on when they can think about upgrading as well.