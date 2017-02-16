Apple announces date and return to prior venue for WWDC 2017

Why it matters to you Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference has traditionally been the company's platform to announce big changes and updates to the likes of iOS and MacOS.

Apple has announced the dates and venue for the 28th annual edition of its Worldwide Developers Conference. The event is set to take place from June 5 to June 9, and will welcome developers working on projects related to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac platforms.

This year’s edition of WWDC will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. This marks the first time that the conference will occupy the venue since 2002, having been held at the Moscone West exhibition hall and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in recent years.

The McEnery Convention Center will play host to the conference’s keynote address, as well as mixers, sessions, and labs for developers. However, Apple is apparently working with the city of San Jose and local businesses to organize a series of “very special experiences” that will play out across the local area throughout the week.

Given the conference’s focus on developers, expect to see software rather than hardware take center stage at WWDC 2017. Last year, the company announced iOS 10, WatchOS 3, and the change from OS X to MacOS at the event, so it will be interesting to see what’s on the agenda this time around.

Apple notes that WWDC 2017 is being held just moments away from its new headquarters in Cupertino, California. It’s known that the company expects to complete work on the “spaceship” campus this year, although it remains to be seen whether construction will be finished by early June.

Developers will be given the opportunity to apply for tickets to WWDC 2017 sometime during the spring. Anyone not able to attend in person will be able to stream footage from the conference via Apple’s developer website, or the dedicated WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.