Asus Chromebook with Type-C briefly appears on Newegg, then vanishes

Someone at Newegg may have jumped on the gun on announcing a new high-end Chromebook from Asus. The Asus C203CA pairs up an Intel Core m3-6Y30 with 4GB of RAM and a 12.5-inch 1080p screen. When the $499 system originally popped up on the FCC’s listings earlier this year, we first noticed the 360-degree hinge and touchscreen, and it appears to be the same system listed on Newegg’s photos (shown above).

Most notably, the new Asus Chromebook features a pair of USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a rarity except on high-end Chromebooks like the awkwardly positioned Google Chromebook Pixel. As the Type-C standard becomes more common, it’s likely to start showing up on systems of all shapes and sizes.

The sixth-generation Core M processor is actually the last of its kind, as Intel has rolled the Core M chips into the standard core lineup, with a lower power level. Still, we aren’t disappointed to see one of these chips powering the C203CA, especially with 4GB of RAM, as it should provide a snappy experience even as the tabs pile up.

For storage, the model listed on Newegg sports a 64GB eMMC drive, with a MicroSD card slot for expanding the system’s capacity. The keyboard is backlit as well, a premium feature that’s becoming increasingly common on budget-friendly laptops.

The listing was pulled quickly, and as with any upcoming product leak, a healthy amount of skepticism is a must. That being said, a product listing from a retailer like Newegg or Amazon typically doesn’t come until the very end of the development process, so as far as leaks go, this one isn’t too hard to believe.

In fact, Chromebook news site Chrome Unboxed was even able to order one from Newegg before the listing was pulled, and at time of publication, the order hadn’t been canceled, even after checking with a Newegg customer service representative.

The system was listed at $499, a reasonable price for a Chromebook with some oomph under the hood and a 1080p panel. With CES right around the corner, we have a feeling Asus won’t take long in confirming or denying the existence of such a product.