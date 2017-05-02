Super-thin systems headline Asus’ Zenbook brand at Computex 2016

For starters, the new ZenBook 3 sports a metal unibody construction and an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy design, with the chassis ranging from 11.9mm to 3.5mm in thickness (or thinness). The display’s bezel is rather thin too, measuring 16mm thick on the bottom, 11.5mm on the top, and 7mm on the sides, resulting in an 82-percent screen to body ratio. Overall, the new laptop weighs only two pounds, making the ZenBook not only light, but extremely thin.

According to Tsang, the specs include up to an Intel Core i7 processor, up to a 1TB SSD, and up to 16GB of memory clocked at 2,133MHz. There’s also support for USB Type-C ports, and a 40Wh battery promising up to nine hours on a single charge and fast charging tech that will reach 60-percent capacity within 49 minutes.

Tsang said during the presentation that the ZenBook 3’s CPU performance is up to 1.5 times better than the Apple MacBook, its SSD performance zooms up to 1,709MB per second, and its memory transfers data up to 25.28GB per second (bandwidth). Keeping the device chilled and performing optimally is a cooling fan that measures only 3mm thick.

Other features noted by Tsang include Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 protecting the screen, a keyboard with 0.8mm of travel (twice that of the MacBook), and a fingerprint login feature built right into the touchpad. The new ZenBook is offered in three colors too: Royal Blue, Quartz Grey, and Rose Gold.

As for pricing, the Core i7 model with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of memory will cost $2,000 while the Core i7 model with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory costs $1,500. There’s a Core i5 model too with a 256GB SSD and 4GB of memory for $1,000.

The Zenbook 3 is targeting the MacBook; the company mentioned the Cupertino-based competitor multiple times during its debut. The specifications suggest Asus has managed to cram much faster hardware in a smaller footprint — an achievement similar to HP’s recently announced Spectre.

