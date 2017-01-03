Asus GT51CH shown off with Kaby Lake CPUs at CES 2017

Asus is kicking off its showing at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show with a bang. The high-end, GT51CH gaming desktop now packs not only top-of-the-line graphics cards — often in dual configurations — but high-end, Intel 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors, too.

The Republic of Gamers’ GT51CH desktop is a beast of a system, packing up to two GTX 1080 graphics cards in an SLI configuration; alongside the new core i7 Kaby Lake CPU; up to 64GB of DDR4, 2,800MHz memory and, terabytes of HDD storage, as well as solid state drivers up to a pair of RAID-0 M.2 SSDs. It’s a complete powerhouse and the Core i7-7700K will be right at home.

As if that wasn’t enough though, ASUS is also making it easier than ever to overclock the system. Using the included Aegis III application, ASUS claims that anyone will be able to overclock the CPU up to 4.8GHz, and overclock one of the GTX 1080s too. Intel’s XMP technology even lets the memory be overclocked by a further 17 percent.

More: AMD is set to debut its Vega graphics platform at CES

For those who want to go a little deeper with the overclocking, playing with timings, or tweaking frequencies for a couple more points in a 3Dmark run, then Aegis offers up a lot of numbers too. There’s temperatures, fan speed controls, voltage thresholds and a built in warnings system should anything get too warm.

The whole system should sound good too, as it comes with built in ESS Sabre HiFi DAC and amplifiers, to give audiophile grade sound, supporting up to 32bit/384kHz.

To top it all off, the chassis for the system looks fantastic. It has a bullet gray finish, with some unique accenting and lighting choices, the latter of which can be controlled in the Aegis system, too. The Asus Aura system gives you millions of color hues to choose from, as well as adjusting automatically to reflect the game you’re playing if you so wish.

No word on pricing just yet, but gamers can get a close look at the GT51CH at this year’s CES 2017, with consumer availability expected in the second quarter of this year.