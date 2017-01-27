The blazing 240Hz gaming monitor from Asus set to hit shelves in February

Why it matters to you The Asus Swift features a remarkable 240Hz refresh rate, which will undoubtedly push competitors to up their game and speed up their monitors.

Asus’ planned ROG PG248Q will feature a native, not overclocked, refresh rate well in excess of the fastest monitors available from competitors. Now we finally have a release window. You should be able to get your hands on the fastest Swift monitor no later than the end of February.

Speaking of speed, the Swift features a native refresh rate of 240Hz. That speed doesn’t come without some sacrifice, though. The ROG PG248Q has a max resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and features a TN panel for the display. So your games are not going to be as high-res as they could be and your colors might end up a little washed out. Still, this is not a monitor for pitch-perfect color accuracy, this is a monitor for gaming at impossible speeds.

With that in mind, a 1080p panel is a pretty good choice, given you would need a monstrous machine to even come close to hitting 240 frames per second at anything higher than 1080p in most modern games.

In true Asus ROG style, this isn’t just a fast monitor, it’s a flashy monitor. The custom ROG styling will be supplemented with what Asus calls its “light signature” technology. Essentially, there’s a light in the base of the monitor, which you can customize with three included light covers, according to Hexus.

As if 240Hz was not fast enough, the new ROG monitor will also boast support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, which will go even further to smooth out your gaming experience, providing lightning-fast visuals and buttery-smooth performance.

Asus teased the ROG PG248Q on its Republic of Gamers blog, claiming that the monitor isn’t just fast, it is the fastest in the world. There is no word on just how much it will cost you to have the “fastest LCD ever” but given the blisteringly fast native refresh rate and solid-looking industrial design, this monitor is not going to be a budget option.

Update on 01/27/16: Added information regarding its release window and "light signature" technology.