Asus ROG leaks announcement of high-end Swift PG27UQ 4K gaming monitor

CES 2017 has been a real boon to gamers, bringing everything from low-cost gaming notebooks to massive 21-inch gaming behemoths to a wide range of gaming accessories. Gaming monitors have also been an area of focus for manufacturers, with models that are not only excellent for general creative work but that also offer gaming-specific technologies.

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has apparently jumped on board the gaming monitor bandwagon with a decidedly high-end option. The company appears to have leaked an announcement on Wednesday by introducing its Swift PG27UQ, a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) IPS 27-inch monitor with a host of high-end specifications, according to Videocardz, which published the press release.

According to Asus, the ROG Swift PG27UQ is the first monitor with 4K UHD resolution that runs at a 144Hz refresh rate for the highest and smoothest frame rates when gaming. In addition, the ROG Swift PG27UQ also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to further ensure lag-free gameplay with a tear-free experience.

The monitor also supports high dynamic range (HDR) for brighter colors. In general, the ROG Swift PG27UQ uses quantum dot technology to offer a wide color gamut. In fact, the new monitor supports DCI-P3, which offers a 25 percent wider color range than the sRGB color standard. The monitor’s LED backlight is optimized for high contrast and natural dark colors via 384 dynamically controlled lighting zones.

The ROG Swift PG27UQ offers two DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI ports for versatility. Asus has not yet provided pricing or availability for the monitor, but once it arrives it should join a host of other excellent models and make it difficult for gamers to decide on where the spend their budgets.