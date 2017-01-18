Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490 appears online, but the cost is still unknown

Why it matters to you The Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe UX490 will be great for customers looking for an elegant, powerful, and slim laptop with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

During the CES 2017 tech convention earlier this month, Asus teased the ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490 notebook as part of its “Zennovation” lineup. It was an enhanced version of the original ZenBook 3 sporting a 14-inch screen crammed into a 13-inch-class chassis. It measured just 0.50 inches thin and not only packed a new seventh-generation Kaby Lake processor from Intel, but two Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 3.

Now the super-thin notebook has appeared on the Asus website as the ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA. There will be two models once the laptop hits the market: One with an Intel Core i5-7200U processor and one with an Intel Core i7-7500U chip. Both machines will feature Windows 10 Pro visually powered by Intel’s integrated HD Graphics 620 component.

Just for kicks, here are the hardware specs for both Intel processors:

Core i5-7200U Core i7-7500U Launch date: Q3 of 2016 Q3 of 2016 Process node: 14nm 14nm Number of cores: 2 2 Number of threads: 4 4 Base speed: 2.50GHz 2.70GHz Boost clock speed: 3.10GHz 3.50GHz Cache: 3MB 4MB Maximum power draw: 15 watts 15 watts Integrated graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620 Graphics base speed: 300MHz 300MHz Graphics boost speed: 1,000MHz 1,050MHz Max resolution: 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz

Now here are the specs for the UX490UA laptop:

Screen size: 14 inches Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz Color gamut: 72 percent NTSC

100 percent sRGB Viewing angles: 178 degrees Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR3 @ 2,133MHz Storage: 512GB or 1TB PCI Express Gen3 x4 SSD

256GB SATA 3 SSD Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x SD card reader

2x USB 3.1 Type-C ports (one on each side)

1x Microphone/headphone jack Battery: 46 watt-hour Keyboard: Illuminated chicklet-style Webcam: VGA camera Color: Navy Blue or Silver Size: 12.95 x 8.50 x 0.50 inches Weight: 2.42 pounds

Keeping this laptop cool is a new thermal design that includes a liquid-crystal-polymer fan impeller measuring just 0.3mm thin, and a copper-alloy heat pipe with walls measuring 0.1mm thick. Overall, the cooling system measures just 3mm high, enabling Asus to keep the laptop super-thin while efficiently pulling heat away from the Intel processor. The warm air is “gently” ejected from the inside through hidden vents in the hinge.

More: Asus announces the small but powerful ROG GR8 II VR-ready gaming PC

Other notable features not listed in the hardware specs include a four-speaker audio system, a special four-channel smart amplifier, an all-aluminum chassis, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection measuring 0.55mm thin on the display, and ultra-narrow bezels measuring 7.46mm wide on each side. There’s also a fingerprint scanner embedded in the touchpad for jumping into Windows 10 Pro with just a touch.

“The perfect curves of the all-aluminum chassis are carved from a single block of metal that then goes through a 40-step process to create the iconic ultra-fine spun-metal finish with its lustrous, silky sheen,” the product page states. “A complex two-phase anodizing process is then used to create the elegant golden diamond-cut edges and unique golden Asus lid logo.”

Although the new ZenBook 3 Deluxe laptop now has a product page, Asus doesn’t say when the device will be made available, or how much the starting price will cost, so stay tuned to this channel for more info when it arrives.