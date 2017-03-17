BenQ’s new 27-inch and 28-inch monitors protect your eyes and your budget

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a midsized monitor with good specs and affordable pricing, BenQ has introduced two good options to look at.

High-end monitors with 4K UHD resolutions, fast refresh rates for gaming, and HDR for exciting color reproduction get most of the press lately. Not everyone is looking to spend huge wads of cash on a new display, however, and BenQ has a couple of new models that should more comfortably fit within modest budgets.

Today, the company announced the availability of the GC2870H and GL2706PQ. While both are modest in terms of specifications, they’re also more affordable options for anyone who doesn’t need a monitor for more than the usual productivity tasks.

First up is the 27-inch VA GL2706PQ, which uses an LED backlit panel with QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution. The display offers BenQ’s set of Eye-Care features aimed at reducing eye fatigue, including ZeroFlicker to reduce screen flicker and Low Blue Light mode to reduce stress when using the monitor for an extended time. The monitor also sports a 1ms response time that should be a nice advantage for gamers.

Other features include an ergonomic height-adjustable stand and built-in speakers. Connectivity is provided by DisplayPort and HDMI connections.

Next is the 28-inch GC2870H, with a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution LED panel. The monitor features an 85-percent NTSC color gamut, which according to BenQ is a significant improvement over the industry average 72 percent coverage. A 3000:1 contrast ration and 16.7 million color shades provide for both quality color reproduction and strong blacks and whites.

The GC2870H also offers the same Eye-Care technologies as the GL2706PQ and has 178-degree wide viewing angles. Connectivity is provided by HDMI.

Both displays are available now. The GC2706PQ has a retail price of $299, and the GC2870H is priced at $189.