Latest BenQ Designer 32-inch displays target graphic designers, CAD operators

Why it matters to you Here are two ideal display solutions for CAD operators and graphic designers needing a large screen and different pre-set levels.

Popular display maker BenQ America announced two new monitors on Tuesday targeting architects and graphic designers: the PD3200U and the PD3200Q. Both fall under the company’s “Designer” display series sporting 32-inch screens, wide viewing angles, and an integrated keyboard video mouse (KVM) switch. This switch is used for controlling two separate PCs with a single keyboard and mouse.

Let’s take a look at their specs:

PD3200U PD3200Q Panel Type: IPS VA Size: 32 inches 32 inches Aspect Ratio: 16:9 16:9 Max Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 @ 60Hz 2,560 x 1,440 Brightness: 350 nits 300 nits Native Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1 3,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 20,000,000:1 20,000,000:1 Viewing Angles: 178 degrees (H)

178 degrees (V) 178 degrees (H)

178 degrees (V) Response Time: 4ms gray to gray 4ms gray to gray Display Colors: 1.07 billion 1.07 billion Color Gamut: 100 percent sRGB, Rec. 709 100 percent sRGB, Rec. 709 Color Bit: 10-bit 10-bit Audio: 2x five-watt speakers 2x five-watt speakers Ports: 4x USB 3.0

1x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x SD card reader1x Headphone jack 4x USB 3.0 ports

1x HDMI 1.4

1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x SD card reader

1x Headphone jack Price: $899 $499

As the specs show, the differences between the two are their maximum resolutions, maximum brightness levels, and native contrast ratios. BenQ went with In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel technology for the PD3200U, which is known for its rich colors and wide viewing angles. The Vertical Alignment (VA) technology used in the PD3200Q is basically the next step down offering the same viewing angles seen with IPS panels, but a better contrast ratio.

Both displays come packed with special modes to meet the needs of various applications. For instance, there’s a Darkroom Mode that optimizes the brightness and contrast of images for dark post-processing environments. The CAD/CAM Mode adjusts the contrast to render sharp lines and shapes while the Animation Mode brightens dark areas so users can see details hiding in shadowed areas. Other modes include adjusting the blue light level and setting the panel to work in the sRGB color space.

To help users quickly move between modes, BenQ provides a connected Hotkey Puck with customizable buttons that can be set aside and used when needed. The peripheral includes an “OK” button in the very center, a surrounding navigational ring, and four outer buttons, three of which can be customized. In addition to assigning modes, users can attach specific OSD settings to these three buttons as well.

Another cool feature offered on both panels is DualView, enabling users to split the screen in half and assign each section a specific mode. For instance, the user may have loaded Photoshop on the left to edit an illustration of a building using the sRGB mode for color correction. The right side of the screen could play host to AutoCAD in CAD/CAM Mode as the user works on the layout of the building. This single-screen combo prevents customers from needing an additional monitor to use two applications that demand two completely different display settings.

Other notable features found on both panels include an “extensive” range of monitor adjustments (height, tilt, pivot, stroke, and swivel), flicker-free viewing, and 100-percent support for the sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces. Both units are Technicolor Color Certified as well.

Customers can purchase the PD3200U and PD3200Q monitors now for the prices listed in the table above.