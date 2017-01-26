BenQ introduces another monitor aimed at creative professionals

The cavalcade of new displays continues, with just about every manufacturer adding to their stables of monitors that offer a wide range of capabilities. BenQ is one of them, with yet another new display aimed at engineers and designers.

The BenQ PD2710QC is the latest in the company’s PD line, which indicates that it should provide features and functionality aimed at those who need precision and solid color support. Clearly, that’s where BenQ has focused with the 27-inch IPS LED display, which covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut and offers Technicolor certification to accommodate Hollywood and other constituencies in the media and entertainment industries.

“Designed for designers, PD2710QC is engineered to make professional inspiration come alive,” said Conway Lee, BenQ’s president, in describing the monitor. “Innovations such as USB-C technology, Technicolor performance, and pioneering eye-care are crafted into its beautifully simple form to inspire creativity and productivity.”

The PD2710QC runs at 2K (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, optimized for engineering, graphic arts, and photography. Custom modes are available that further tweak the display with CAD/CAM, Animation, and Darkroom settings to ensure an optimal experience for the workflows of creative and engineering professionals. In addition, BenQ helps those professionals work long while avoiding eye strain with the use of flicker-free technology and a low blue-light mode that can help to avoid fatigue.

Connectivity options include the increasingly common USB Type-C connection, with a built-in dock that can transfer power, data, internet connectivity, audio, and video through a single cable. The USB hub provides an unspecified number of audio, video, network, and USB ports. HDMI and DisplayPort connections are also supported.

All of this is wrapped into a thin-bezel design with a space gray metal architecture, VESA wall mounting support, and integrated speakers. BenQ hasn’t yet provided pricing or availability for the PD2710QC.